The LVSS Lady Raiders Volleyball Team celebrated victory on their home court this past Saturday when they claimed the championship plaque at the annual Logan View Sports Boosters Volleyball Invitational Tournament.
The Raiders faced off with Yutan in their first game and downed the Chieftains in two sets 25-18, 25-22. Next up for LVSS was the Knights from Homer. The Lady Raiders were in for a battle as they played through long rallies and tough side-out situations and several lead changes that took the first set right down to the wire.
LVSS came up just short and lost the first set to the Knights 25-27. LVSS regrouped, and came back defeating Homer in the second set 25-21. A determined Raiders came out strong in the third set and took control of the game from the start and ended up defeating Homer 25-10.
In the final game of the day the Lady Raiders went up against the Schuyler Warriors. LVSS went right to work on the Warriors behind a strong serving run that put points on the board and gave LVSS the lead and the Raiders never looked back going on to win the first set by a wide margin 25-11. Schuyler was not done though and breathed new life into their team during the break and came out swinging in the second set battling their way to the win 23-25 and sending the game into a third and final set. LVSS stayed focused and used their hitters and blockers at the net along with quick back row digs and saves to take the lead and finished strong defeating Schuyler in the final set 25-14.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.