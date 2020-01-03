The Logan View/Scribner-Snyder Lady Raiders fought hard in their Holiday Tournament losing their opener in a close one battled to the end with Brownell-Talbot. Then they faced Fort Calhoun in the consolation game and fell after a slow start.
Vs. Brownell-Talbot
The Lady Raiders took on the Brownell-Talbot Lady Cowboys in a tight game from start to finish. Brownell -Talbot led at the end of the opening period 14-13. They expanded their lead to 30-21 at halftime. The Lady Raiders stayed in striking range trailing 35-43 at the end of the 3rd quarter. They fell short on the comeback as they lost 50-54.
The Lady Raiders shot 32% (10 of 31) in 2-pointers, 35% (8 of 23) in 3-pointers and 50% (6 of 12) at the line. The team had 13 turnovers.
Leading the team in scoring was Valerie Uehling with 21 points shooting 4 of 11 in 2-pointers, 3 for 7 in 3-pointers and 4 for 4 at the line. Maelee Beacom had 14 points hitting 4 of 12 in 2-pointers and 2 for 6 in 3-pointers. Josie Kahlandt had 13 points hitting 1 for 3 in 2-pointers, 3 for 9 in 3-pointers and 2 for 2 at the line. Karlie Hansen had 2 points.
Maelee Beacom, Karlie Hansen and Grace Schlueter each led the team with 5 rebounds. Liz Polk and Valerie Uehling followed with 3 rebounds each. Uehling led the team with 5 assists followed by Maelee Beacom. Uehling also led the team with 3 steals followed by Hansen with 2 steals. Valerie Uehling had a blocked shot and Reagan Klein stood in for a charge.
Vs. Fort Calhoun
The Lady Raiders had a bad day shooting against Fort Calhoun. They had a slow started trailing 1-13 at the end of the opening period and 7-24 at halftime. They battled back a little in the 3rd period as the outscored Ft. Calhoun 12-8 in the third quarter. But they ended up losing 29-43.
The Lady Raiders had a bad day shooting hitting 13% (4 for 12) in 2-pointers, 29% (6 for 21) in 3-pointers and only 30% (3 for 10) at the line. The team had 20 turnovers for the game.
Leading the team in scoring was Josie Kahlandt with 9 points, hitting 1 for 7 in 2-pointers, 2 for 10 in 3-pointers and 1 for 2 at the line. Valerie Uehling had 8 points, hitting 2 for 8 in 2-pointers, 1 for 4 in 3-pointers and 1 for 2 at the line. Maelee Beacom had 7 points, hitting 2 for 4 in 3-pointers and 1 for 2 at the line. Liz Polk had 3 points and Karlie Hansen had 2 points.
Maelee Beacom led the team with 7 rebounds followed by Josie Kahlandt with 5 and Reagan Klein with 4 rebounds. Valerie Uehling led the team with 3 assists and 3 steals. Liz Polk and Grace Schlueter each had a blocked shot.
Next
The Raiders next action will be hosting Douglas County West on Tuesday Jan. 7. Then they hit the road to play North Bend Central on Friday Jan. 10 and Stanton on Saturday Jan. 11.
