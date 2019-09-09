The Logan View/Scribner-Snyder Junior High Cross Country teams competed at the 2019 Logan View Invitational last Friday (8/29). They ran in a 1500m Run.
There were four Lady Raiders competing in the meet. There were a total of 27 girls competing in the meet. Malorie Weaklend took 1stwith a time of 6:07.81. Other times turned in were Kaitlyn Rader 8:39.09, Diana Salazar 8:50.17 and Lillilan Nelson 9:11.05.
There were five LVSS Raiders competing. There were 45 boys competing. Jeremiah Jacob Smith had a time of 6:32.23, Christian Leinart 6:36.09, Eric Vogt 6:43.03, Evan Bushlow 7:19.05 and Blayne Lyons 7:45.74.
