The Logan View/Scribner-Snyder Raiders cross country team competed in the East Husker Conference meet last Thursday at Logan View.
The Lady Raiders had two medal in the meet. Maelee Beacom medaled with a 13th place finish with a time of 23:59.95 and Kylie Kloster medaled at 15th place with a time of 24:29.23. As a team they took 4th place with a team score of 70. Brooklyn Reynolds just missed medaling with a 17th place with a time of 25:00.01.
Other times turned in for LVSS were Reagan Weidemann with a time of 27:58.65, Katie Nelson 28:11.97, Katelyn Smith 31:35.82.
The Raiders had two medal in the meet. Luis Hernandez placed 7th for a medal with a time of 18:18.20 and Lane Sorensen medaled at 12th place with a time of 18:59.02. The team placed 3rd with a team score of 32. Wyatt Rebbe just missed medaling with a 16th place finish with a time of 19:05.87.
Other times turned in for the Raiders were Kayl Francis with a time of 19:41.41, Wyatt Olson 20:15.59 and Tate Cowhan 22:50.94.
