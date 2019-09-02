Logan View Scribner Snyder started the softball season off with a 12-4 victory in 6 innings over Ft. Calhoun.
LVSS scored one in the 1stwhen Josie Kahlandt singled and then scored on Valerie Uehling triple. LVSS added another run in the 2ndwhen Alyssa Kotik singled, then her sub Kaylee Hilbers stole second and scored on an error. LVSS added 3 when Uehling singled, scored on a Cailey Stout triple, who scored on a Bobbi Reppert 2-run home-run, the first in her high school career.
Ft. Calhoun responded with 2 in the bottom of the 3rdand added one more in the 4th. LVSS added one in the 5th when Bobbi Reppert reached on an error, stole 2nd, moved to 3rdon a passed ball, and scored on an Emily Miller single.
Ft. Calhoun responded with one in the 5th, but LVSS shut the door after intentionally filling the bases with no outs, got a fielder’s choice, strike out, and pop out to end the threat. LVSS put the nail in the coffin in the 6thscoring six runs with hits from Kahlandt, Uehling, Miller and Emma Hilbers.
LVSS collected 13 hits for the game with Uehling and Kahlandt each collecting 3 with one triple, Stout and Miller each added 2, Stout with a triple, adding a hit apiece, including Reppert (HR), Kotik and Hilbers. Uehling got the win on the mound striking out 9.
