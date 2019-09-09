 

The LVSS Lady Raiders and Raiders opened their 2019 season hosting the Logan View Invite at the Auburn Country Club. The Lady Raiders took 5thplace as a team with a score of 67. The Wolverines took 4thplace as a team with a score of 47. 

The LVSS Lady Raiders with their 5thplace finish had two runners medal. Elizabeth Polk medaled with a 4thplace finish with a time of 23:01.58 and Brooklyn Reynolds medaled at 15thplace with a time of 26:25.87. Kylie Kloster missed medaling with a 19thplace finish with a time of 27:10.72.

Other Lady Raiders turning in times were Reagan Weidemann had a time of 32:08.93, Kacie Waters 33:51.31, Katelyn Smith 34:34.36, and Katie Nelson 36:45.06.

The LVSS Raiders had three medalists on their way to the 4thplace finish as a team. Luis Hernadez medaled at 4thplace with a time of 19:01.32. Lane Sorensen took 10thfor his medal with a time of 19:18.99. The third medalist was Kayl Francis with a time of 19:40.23. Just missing medaling was Wyatt Rebbe with a 16thplace finish with a time of 19:51.71.

Others turning in times for the Raiders were Wyatt Olson with a time of 22:44.03, Dean Moeller with a time of 24:12.56, Wesley Buryanek 27:13.39, Tate Cowhan 27:40.85 and Allen Jiminez 30:06.12. 

Girls Team Results

  1. Bishop Neumann          40
  2. Schuyler                       47
  3. Oakland-Craig               57
  4. West Point-Beemer       61
  5. 5.     Logan View                  67
  6. Columbus Lakeview       80
  7. Boys Town                    81
  8. BRLD                            140

Boys Team Results

  1. Boys Town                    30
  2. Schuyler                       38
  3. BRLD                            41
  4. 4.     Logan View                  47
  5. Roncalli/Brownell          95
  6. Columbus Lakeview       98
  7. Bishop Neumann          127
  8. West Point-Beemer       149
  9. Neligh-Oakdale             196
  10. Oakland-Craig               244

