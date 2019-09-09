The LVSS Lady Raiders and Raiders opened their 2019 season hosting the Logan View Invite at the Auburn Country Club. The Lady Raiders took 5thplace as a team with a score of 67. The Wolverines took 4thplace as a team with a score of 47.
The LVSS Lady Raiders with their 5thplace finish had two runners medal. Elizabeth Polk medaled with a 4thplace finish with a time of 23:01.58 and Brooklyn Reynolds medaled at 15thplace with a time of 26:25.87. Kylie Kloster missed medaling with a 19thplace finish with a time of 27:10.72.
Other Lady Raiders turning in times were Reagan Weidemann had a time of 32:08.93, Kacie Waters 33:51.31, Katelyn Smith 34:34.36, and Katie Nelson 36:45.06.
The LVSS Raiders had three medalists on their way to the 4thplace finish as a team. Luis Hernadez medaled at 4thplace with a time of 19:01.32. Lane Sorensen took 10thfor his medal with a time of 19:18.99. The third medalist was Kayl Francis with a time of 19:40.23. Just missing medaling was Wyatt Rebbe with a 16thplace finish with a time of 19:51.71.
Others turning in times for the Raiders were Wyatt Olson with a time of 22:44.03, Dean Moeller with a time of 24:12.56, Wesley Buryanek 27:13.39, Tate Cowhan 27:40.85 and Allen Jiminez 30:06.12.
Girls Team Results
- Bishop Neumann 40
- Schuyler 47
- Oakland-Craig 57
- West Point-Beemer 61
- 5. Logan View 67
- Columbus Lakeview 80
- Boys Town 81
- BRLD 140
Boys Team Results
- Boys Town 30
- Schuyler 38
- BRLD 41
- 4. Logan View 47
- Roncalli/Brownell 95
- Columbus Lakeview 98
- Bishop Neumann 127
- West Point-Beemer 149
- Neligh-Oakdale 196
- Oakland-Craig 244
