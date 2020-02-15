Vs. Oakland-Craig
The LVSS Boys Basketball Team won in a big game over Oakland-Craig in the second round of the EHC Tournament last week. LVSS was a little slow out of the gate in the first period and trailed 5-13 but they kept their cool and turned things around in the second period and went on a scoring spree hitting for 24 points while holding the Knights to just 7.
The Raiders headed to the locker room at half time with a 29-20 lead. LVSS kept the pressure on OC in the second half and it worked as the Raiders put up another 13 points in the third quarter while the Knights added another 10 but the Raiders had the lead 42-30 and the momentum going into the final period.
Both teams put up a battle in the fourth quarter, OC outscored the Raiders hitting for 21 points but it wasn’t enough as the Raiders added another 18 and that closed the deal. LVSS got the win over OC 60-51 and advanced to the semifinals at Midland University where they would face off against #1 BRLD.
The Raiders shot 59% (13 of 22) in 2-pointers, 47% (7 of 15) in 3-pointers and 81% (13 of 16) at the line the team had 17 turnovers for the game. The Knights shot 64% (12 of 19) in 2-pointers, 22% (6 of 22) in 3-pointers and 53% (9 of 17) at the line. O-C had 15 turnovers for the game.
Garrett Kriete led the team with 22 points hitting 3 for 5 in 2-pointers, 3 for 4 in 3-pointers and 7 for 8 at the line. Connor Larson had 17 points hitting 4 for 6 in 2-pointers, 1 for 4 in 3-pointers and 6 for 8 at the line. Riley Hoetfelker had 13 points hitting 2 for 4 in 2-pointers and 3 for 6 in 3-pointers. Other scorers were Jake Hagerbaumer with 6 points and Brett Uhing with 2 points.
Garrett Kriete led the team with 8 rebounds followed by Riley Hoetfelker with 5 rebounds. Brett Uhing led the team with 4 assists followed by Connor Larson and Trystain Roseberry with 3 assist each. Brett Uhing had a blocked shot.
Vs. BRLD
The LVSS Boys advanced to the semifinals in the EHC Basketball Tournament and went up against BRLD at Midland University last Friday evening. The Raiders were coming off a big win over Oakland-Craig in second round action and were looking for an upset over the #1 seeded Wolverines. LVSS kept the game close and put up a battle but were unable to contain BRLD and suffered the loss 31-40.
The Raiders shot 53% (9 of 17) in 2-pointers, 40% (4 of 10) in 3-pointers and 25% (1 for 4) at the line.
Trystain Roseberry led the team with 13 points hitting 3 for 3 in 2-pointers, 2 for 2 in 3-pointers and 1 for 2 at the line. Other scorers for the Raiders were Garrett Kriete with 7 points, Riley Hoetfelker with 6 and Jake Hagerbaumer with 5 points.
Riley Hoetfelker and Trystain Roseberry led the team with 4 rebounds each. Brett Uhing and Garrett Kriete each had 3 rebounds. Connor Larson led the team with 4 assists followed by Riley Hoetefelker with 3 assists. Garrett Kriete had 3 blocked shots.
Vs. Humphrey/LHF
LVSS Boys played in the consolation game of the EHC Basketball Tournament on Saturday at Midland University taking on Humphrey Lindsay Holy Family. The Raiders were hoping to come back from their loss to BRLD the night before and put up a great battle but could never gain the upper hand and HLHF got the win over the Raiders 51-45.
The Raiders shot 70% (7 of 10) in 2-pointers, 27% (8 of 29) in 3-pointers and 70% (7 of 10) at the line. They had 12 turnovers for the game. HLHF shot 33% (2 for 9) in 2-pointers, 36% (10 of 28) in 3-pointers and 74% (17 of 23) at the line.
Garrett Kriete led the team with 13 points hitting 3 for 4 in 2-pointers, 1 for 3 in 3-pointers and 4 for 6 at the line. Riley Hoetfelker had 11 points hitting 1 for 1 in 2-pointers and 3 for 9 in 3-pointers. Connor Larson had 10 points hitting 2 for 2 in 2-pointers and 2 for 6 in 3-pointers. Other scorers for LVSS were Brett Uhing with 5 points, Garrett Palmer and Jake Hagerbaumer each had 3 points.
Riley Hoetfelker led the team with 6 rebounds followed by Garrett Kriete with 5, Connor Larson and Jake Hagerbaumer with 4 rebounds each. Hoetfelker and Larson led the team with 4 assist each. Trystain Roseberry had a blocked shot.
Next
The Raiders will close out their regular season hosting Clarkson Leigh on 2/11/2020 and BRLD on 2/14/2020. Then travel to Yutan on 2/21/2020 for the final game before sub-districts.
