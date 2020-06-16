This past season we watched the 2019 Oakland-Craig Knights football team come off of falling one game short of the state championship in 2018. They had an incredible season this year, and went on to be the second state football championship in school history. They came into the season with no skill positions, a new quarterback and new starters at running back. Not with great size but a lot of heart and a drive in them to set their goal and achieve it by finishing 13-0 and the 2019 State Champions with very few close games on the way.
1995 Team a team of destiny
Now let us remember the 1995 State Championship team. They were the first football team to win the state championship for football in school history Oakland-Craig.
A little history on the State playoffs. The first state football playoffs were held in November 1975. The semifinal games were played November 7, and the finals were played November 14. The playoffs were conducted in six classes. Four district winners were determined in each of the six classes, A, B, C1, C2, D11, and D8. The 1995 team was a team led by 11 seniors. They had finished one game short of the state championship in 1994. In Class C2 there were only four teams that made the playoffs. The first semifinals were between Grant vs. Pleasanton and Scribner vs. Friend. Grant won the first state championship over Scribner 20-7.
The Oakland-Craig Knights came into the 1995 season as the #2 team in the state with 11 seniors leading the way for the Knights. They came off of falling one game short of reaching the championship game in 1994. They came in with a 3rd year starting quarterback, Andy Rennerfeldt, who had in the two previous years passed for 1,000+ yards in each year. Rennerfeldt came into the year with 2,400 career yards passing and 23 touchdowns. They also had a very experienced running back in Chad Baker, who would set at least 6 school records by the end of the 1995 season. He came off a 1,000-yard rushing year in 1994. They did not have great size in their line. But they executed very well opening the way for the Oakland Craig runners.
The team had spent the last year since their close loss in the semifinals in 1994 with nothing else on their mind but to win the state championship in 1995, finishing the 1994 season with an 11-1 record.
The Knights opened their season in September 1995 with Scribner. The opening game was when Oakland-Craig had a dedication for their new $180,000 Track/Football Complex. The opened the game scoring 41 points in the opening period and rolled on to a 62-7 win. They did not have the running clock rule. The 62 points was the most points scored by an O-C team in the 26 years since the merger of Oakland and Craig. The Knights had 330 yards rushing and 24 yards passing. Scribner was held to only 105 yards of total offense.
Their next opponent was the Lyons-Decatur Cougars. They led 34-0 at halftime and rolled on to a 48-7 win rolling up 406 yards rushing and 112 yards passing. The Cougars were held to 94 yards of total offense.
The Knights third opponent of the season was North Bend Central. After O-C leading 20-3 at halftime, North Bend made an effort at coming back as the Knights held on to a 28-16 win. The Knights had 210 yards rushing and 53 yards passing. North Bend had 227 yards of total offense.
Oakland-Craig rolled easily over Tekamah-Herman for the second year in a row 47-0. O-C had 338 yards rushing on the ground and 165 yards passing. The tigers had 138 yards of total offense.
Pender fell to the Knights 69-0. The Knights led 41-0 at halftime, they rolled up 416 yards rushing and passed for 165 yards. Pender had only 91 yards of total offense.
Logan View was the third shutout in a row for the Knights as they rolled to a 32-0 win scoring all 32 points in the first half. The Knights had 386 yards rushing and 102 yards passing. The Raiders had 121 yards of total offense.
The Knights closed the regular season with a 4th shutout in a row over Wisner-Pilger 52-0. The Knights have gone 200-0 in the final four games of the season. They rushed for 310 yards on the ground and 108 yards in the air. Wisner-Pilger had 109 yards of total offense. The Knights had made it through the regular season not allowing a score in the first half.
The Knights opened up at home with Omaha Christian. O-C rolled for an easy win 70-12. Chad Baker had his second 5 touchdown game of the season with 166 yards on 12 carries. The Knights had 244 yards rushing for the game and144 yards passing. Omaha Christian had 182 yards of total offense.
In the Fremont Bergan game, the Knights trailed for the first time this season. Bergan led 7-0 and 14-8. But the defense stepped up and shut them down as the Knights rolled to a 55-14 win. Andy Rennerfeldt set a new school record for career passing as he reached 3,356 yards during the game beating the record set by Jason Peterson who held the record of 3,251 yards. Rennerfeldt led the team for the game with 114 yards passing and rushed for 79 yards. The Knights had 227 yards rushing for the game and passed for 114 yards. Bergan was held down to only 88 yards of total offense.
The Knights hosted Stromsburg in the next round of the state playoffs. O-C rolled toa 32-7 win to advance on in the playoffs. Chad Baker rushed for 220 yards for the game. He has broken at least 6 school records for Oakland-Craig this season. The Knights rushed for 343 yards and passed for 18 yards. Stromsburg had 150 yards of total offense.
The Knights faced West Point Central Catholic in the quarterfinals of the state playoffs. O-C led 24-0 at halftime on their way to a 36-6 win. Andy Rennerfeldt reached the 1,000-yard marker for his 3rd year in a row. O-C’s defense had 4 interceptions for the game. The Knights rushed for 219 yards and passed for 172 yards. The Blue Jays had 214 yards of total offense.
The Knights next hosted Laurel-Concord in the semifinals game. The Knights went right to work and led 22-0 at halftime. They rolled up 282-yard rushing and 47 yards passing on their way to a 38-7 win. The Bears had only 78 yards of total offense and only one-yard rushing.
The Knights traveled to Hastings to face Hastings St. Cecilia for the State Championship. The Knights were playing in front of the largest crowd ever as the attendance was around 2,500 with about 1,000 Knights fans. Hastings St. Cecilia led at the end of the first quarter 7-0 and held the lead 13-12 at halftime. This was the first time the Knights trailed at halftime all season. The Knights took over in the second half. O-C shut down St. Cecilia while scoring 8 points in the 3rd quarter and 7 more in the 4thquarter. The Knights had a balanced attack rushing for 188 yards and 191 yards passing. Hastings had 242 yards of offense. The Knights claimed the championship with a 27-13 win.
Chad Baker was held out of the end zone for the first time all year (36 TD’s in 12 games), and Chad and Clint Baker who averaged 195 yds per game rushing were held to 96 yards combined. Andy Rennerfeldt scored 26 of the Knight’s 27 points rushing for 2 touchdowns and a 2-point conversion and passed for two more touchdowns. He was 7 for 10 passing for 191 yards and rushed for 76 yards. Both touchdown passes were to Greg Loftis,
Baker’s Records:
Chad Baker finished his remarkable season with the following school records: yards rushing in a game (285), season (1,885) and career (3,307); TDs in a season (36) and career (52); and points in a season (216) and career (314). He averaged 9.3 yards per carry this year.
Final Stats for 1995
Final statistics for Oakland-Craig's state-championship football season of 1995,
Rushing - Chad Baker, 202 carries, 1,885 yards (9,3 avg,); Andy Rennerfeldt, 126 carries, 631 yards (5,0 avg,); Clint Baker, 94 carries, 548 yards (5,8 avg,); Ryan Lloyd, 39 carries, 400 yards (10,3 avg,),
Passing- Andy Rennerfeldt 75-134 (56%), 1,358 yards, 18 touchdowns,
Scoring- Chad Baker, 36 TD’s, 216 points; Rennerfeldt 12- 86; Jason Keogh, 10-60; Clint Baker, 9-54; Ryan Lloyd, 7-42: Greg Loftis, 7-42; Joe Anderson 32 PATs, 1 FG, 35 points: Kent Puffer, 2-12; Michael Johnson, 1-10; Nathan McBane 8 PAT kicks: Billy Johnson, 1 safety, 7 PATs, 9 points; Graham Christensen 1-6; Kent Baker, 1-6; Kyle McCabe, 1-6; Brian Magnusson, 1-6; Guy Cope, 2 points,
Receiving - Keogh, 28 catches, 494 yards; Loftis, 24-480; Michael Johnson, 12-129; Chad Baker, 8-166,
Tackles- Jim Pelan 116, Mark Johnson 79, Andrew Bures 78, Joe Anderson 71, Chad Baker 72, Greg Loftis 53, Clint Baker 48, Keogh 35, Michael Johnson 31, Andy Rennerfeldt 31, Matt Lundeen, 29,
Record: O-C, 13-0, Class C2 state championship, No, 1 final rating in all polls,
Team Stats: Points, 596-89 (avg, score: 45,8-6,8), Team Offense, per game: 318 yd rush, 107 yd pass, 425 total, Team Defense, per game: 67 yds rush, 73 yds pass, 140 total,
Head, Coach-O-C, Clark Benne, Assts: Rusty Droescher, Dan Enstrom (volunteer), Aaron Arlt (volunteer),
Seniors-Kyle McCabe, Nathan McBane, Joe Anderson, Jason Keogh, Mark Johnson, Greg Loftis, Kyle Blomenkamp, Andy Rennerfeldt, Clint Baker, Chad Baker and Ryan Lloyd.
Juniors-Guy Cope, Garrett Hartwell, Jim Pelan, Andy Bures, Jesse Walmer, Matt Ferg, Matt Lundeen, Brian Magnusson and Michael Johnson.
Sophomores—Christopher Ahrens, Brent Linder, Kent Puffer, Graham Christensen, Aaron Seible, Andrew Cram and Billy Johnson.
Freshmen- Arick Tomasek, Jarvis Gulll, Jesse Schold, Robert Echdahl, Jordan Johnson, Kevin Bartley, Kent Baker, Ryan Peterson and Brandon Wingert.
Final C2 Ratings
School Oma, Linc,
Oakland-Craig 13-0 1 1
Hast. St. Cecil 12-1 2 2
Laurel 11-1 3 3
Sutherland 11-1 4 4
Cambridge 9-1 5 5
Stromsburg 9-2 6 6
Tecumseh 10-1 7 7
Henderson 7-3 8 9
Bloomfield 8-3 9 8
Doniphan 8-2 10 10
