The Logan View boys and girls cross country teams traveled to Pender to compete in the District Meet. The top 15 runners in each race would qualify for the State Meet to be held in Kearney on Friday, October 25, and the top three teams in each race qualify for the State Meet. The boys qualified two individuals, the girls qualified two individuals, and the girls team will be representing Logan View at the State Meet.
The top finisher for the girls was senior Liz Polk, who was the district runner-up medalist. Head coach Joe Foust commented on Polk. “I am extremely happy for Liz. She had a little bit of a scare last week with a hamstring strain. We held her out of the conference meet, which I know was tough for her to swallow. But she was a great teammate through the week, and when districts came, she was ready to race. She had a great race, and I’m anxious to see her last race of her high school career. I know she’s excited.”
Sophomore teammate Maelee Beacom was also an individual qualifier, coming in as the eighth-place medalist. Foust said, “Maelee has been through a lot for about six or seven months. An knee injury during last track season put her running away for a while. After summer surgery, she was getting back to it early in the season, but a different injury to her hip attacked. She took another break, rehabbed, and here we are. Not many know the mental and physical efforts of Maelee, but she is back, and strong as ever.”
The girls team also qualified, as they finished third in the team standings. Varsity team members include Polk, Beacom, Kylie Kloster, Brooklyn Reynolds, Katie Nelson, and Reagan Weidemann. “This girls team has been fun to work with this season. Every week they have gotten better. Every week they have improved. They enjoy each other, and I’m happy they get to spend one more week working with each other.”
Senior Luis Hernandez was the top boy finisher, qualifying for State as the ninth-place medalist. “Luis is beyond deserving of this,” started Foust. “He put in a crazy amount of miles over the summer. Over 600. He has been a model of work and determination for four years. I’m ready to watch his last race of his career.”
The other boy qualifying was senior Lane Sorensen, finishing as the 11th-place medalist. “Lane has had a great season. His races have been fun to watch all year. If his legs follow his heart at the State Meet, he’ll have a great race.”
The boys team finished fourth in the team standings, one spot from qualifying for State. Foust had much to say on their finish. “After the race, the boys were understandably crushed. I felt for them. They worked extremely hard. They had a great summer of running, and watching the drive they had during the season was something I wish I could bottle up. It was a tough district. They raced really well. Many ran a PR (personal record). I could never ask them for more than their best, and that’s what they gave. It’s been a season I’ll never forget.”
The State Meet will be in Kearney. The girls race starts at 2:00 pm, and the boys race starts at 3:00 pm.
