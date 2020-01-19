Logan View traveled to Wilber a day late as the tournament was postponed due to the potential of bad weather. Logan View had to make a choice to either go to Wilber, or go to the Central City Invite. One of the team goals is to make it to the Nebraska State duals, so they needed to compete and win the Wilber duals so the decision was made to head to the duals.
Logan View not only won the dual tournament but completed it in dominating fashion. Logan View went 5-0 on the day defeating Raymond Central 49-21, Doniphan Trumball 61-15, Bishop Neumann 42-30, Louisville 66-18 and Wilber Clatonia 64-12. The first dual of the day a win over Raymond Central gave Coach Mowinkel and Coach Booth their 100th career dual win. Individual results are as follows:
Weight Name Day Record
106 Jacob McGee 5-0
106 Wesley Hussey 0-0
113 Luis Hernandez 3-2
120 Dru Mueller 5-0
120 Ryder Keenan 1-1
126 Kaden Gregory 1-4
132 Hunter McNulty 5-0
138 Jadin Beckwith 3-2
138 Alex Foust 1-0
145 Baylor Kaup 5-0
152 Beto Valdivia 4-1
160 Ty Miller 2-3
170 Dylan Silva 3-2
182 Zach McGee 1-0
195 Logan Booth 5-0
220 Andrew Cone 4-1
285 Alex Miller 5-0
