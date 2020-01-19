 

Logan View traveled to Wilber a day late as the tournament was postponed due to the potential of bad weather.  Logan View had to make a choice to either go to Wilber, or go to the Central City Invite.  One of the team goals is to make it to the Nebraska State duals, so they needed to compete and win the Wilber duals so the decision was made to head to the duals.  

Logan View not only won the dual tournament but completed it in dominating fashion.  Logan View went 5-0 on the day defeating Raymond Central 49-21, Doniphan Trumball 61-15, Bishop Neumann 42-30, Louisville 66-18 and Wilber Clatonia 64-12.  The first dual of the day a win over Raymond Central gave Coach Mowinkel and Coach Booth their 100th career dual win.  Individual results are as follows:

106      Jacob McGee                5-0

106       Wesley Hussey              0-0

113      Luis Hernandez             3-2

120       Dru Mueller                  5-0

120      Ryder Keenan               1-1

126      Kaden Gregory              1-4

132      Hunter McNulty            5-0

138      Jadin Beckwith              3-2

138      Alex Foust                     1-0

145      Baylor Kaup                  5-0

152      Beto Valdivia                4-1

160      Ty Miller                       2-3

170      Dylan Silva                    3-2

182      Zach McGee                  1-0

195      Logan Booth                 5-0

220      Andrew Cone                4-1 

285      Alex Miller                    5-0

