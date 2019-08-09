The 8thannual Logan View Raider Run will be here before you know it. Over the last seven years the LVRR has been building up quite a legacy at Logan View. Runners and walkers from across the country know what a great race the Logan View Raider Run has become due to the fantastic work done by the students at Logan View who prepare the coolers, man the aid stations, attend to the finish line handing out medals, serve the post-race food, work the packet pick-up, and welcome all of the runners to the Logan View campus. Good news travels fast in the running world and it’s the LV students and their hard work that keep participants coming back as well as attracting new runners to the event.
The 50K, Marathon, Half Marathon and 5K Run/Walk will take place on Saturday, August 17th. Start times for the 50K and Marathon will be at 5:00PM and the Half Marathon and 5K Run/Walk will start at 6:30PM. All races start and finish on the Logan View Public School Campus. Don’t worry if you haven’t registered yet you can do that on line when you visit the website www.loganivewmarthon.com or show up Saturday before race time at Logan View and enter there.
With school starting on Wednesday August 14ththere is a lot going on at Logan View in preparation for the first day of school. Students and teachers are busy and excited for the new year to begin and to meet the many runners coming from all over the United States to participate in the Logan View Raider Run. Entries are coming from all over the USA with fifteen states represented so far and we expect more entries to come in from far and wide as we get closer to race day.
The Logan View Raider Run is an event sponsored by the Logan View Education Foundation. Over the last seven years the LV Education Foundation has been able to award scholarships to graduating seniors as well as paying out funds to the various LV student clubs and organizations that sign up to work the event. Over the last seven years the Logan View Raider Run has made a significant impact on helping the LV Education Foundation to strengthen their support at Logan View.
So, mark your calendars and come out and give your support to the Logan View Raider Run on Saturday, August 17thstart times are 5:00PM and 6:30PM. Whether you are a runner or walker or just curious to see an event like this we’d love to have you be a part of building our legacy at this year’s Logan View Raider Run.
