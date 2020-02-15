Logan View traveled to Kearney on Saturday to compete in the 8 team Class C State Dual meet. Teams qualified by earning power points in each of their dual competitions throughout the year. The eight best teams converged upon the Buffalo County Fairgrounds with the hope of claiming the 2020 State Dual championship.
Logan View came into the State meet as the number 4 seed to face off against #5 seed Amherst. Just as advertised the 4-5 seed didn’t disappoint as the team exchanged punches and after 13 matches the score was tied 33-33 with one match to go. Senior Alex Miller got the win by fall in the second period to claim the dual win 39-36. The win was his 100th career victory; earlier in the dual junior Hunter McNulty earned his 100 victory. The dual was evenly matched with each team winning 7 matches. LV secured the victory by earning bonus points in six matches, by winning by fall.
Matches were won by Jacob McGee, Ryder Keenan, Dru Mueller, Hunter McNulty, Beto Valdivia, Ty Miller, and Alex Miller. The semifinals saw Logan View take on #1 seed David City Aquinas and fall by a score of 42-27 winning 6 of 14 matches. LV was right their but dropped a couple of swing matches to fall short to the eventual State Champion Aquinas. Winning matches for LV were Martin Valencia, Hunter McNulty, Logan Booth, Andrew Cone, Alex Miller and Jacob McGee dropping LV to the 3rdand 4th place dual.
Logan View once again dropped the dual 42-27 winning 6 of 14 matches, winning matches included Dru Mueller, Martin Valencia, Hunter McNulty, Roberto Valdivia, Ty Miller and Andrew Cone to finish 4th. This was the 3rd consecutive time LV has qualified for the State duals and for the 2nd time brought home a state trophy.
“I’m proud of how we competed with some of the best. Our kids wrestled hard and are now changing their focus to districts this coming weekend”, said Coach Mowinkel. Members of the team traveling to Kearney weighing in and being available included the following:
Weight Name Tournament Record
106 lb. Jacob McGee 2-1
106 lb. Wesely Hussey 0-0
113 lb. Ryder Keenan 1-2
120 lb. Dru Mueller 2-1
120 lb. Camden Mueller 0-0
120 lb. Anthony Clements 0-0
126 lb. Martin Valencia 2-1
126 lb. Kaden Gregory 0-3
132 lb. Alex Foust 0-1
138 lb. Hunter McNulty 3-0
138 lb. Baylor Kaup 0-1
145 lb. Jadin Beckwith 0-1
152 lb. Roberto Valdivia 2-1
160 lb. Ty Miller 2-1
160 lb. Dylan Silva 0-3
182 lb. Zach McGee 0-3
195 lb. Logan Booth 1-2
220 lb. Andrew Cone 2-1
285 lb. Alex Miller 2-1
Captain Luis Hernandez
