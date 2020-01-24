Logan View hosted Schuyler for Senior Day and the last home dual of the 2019-20 season. LV honored 5 seniors for their years of service including managers Elizabeth hull and Rebecca Wulf and three wrestlers Luis Hernandez Jimenez, Alex Miller and Martin Valencia. LV needed a dual win to help their chances on qualifying for the State Duals coming up in February. Logan View kids wrestled hard and competed with passion, winning all the close matches and making the dual look lopsided. Logan View won 11 of the 13 contested varsity matches and 11 of the 14 total varsity matches. Results are as follows:
106 Jacob McGee (LV) over Ivan Perez (Sch) 14-1
113 Luis Hernandez (LV) over James Castahon (Sch) 5-2
120 Dru Mueller (LV) over Geovany Chacon (Sch) 7-5
126 Kaden Gregory (LV) over Dennis Martinez (Sch) 4-3
132 Hunter McNulty (LV) over Jesus Carrasco (Sch) fall 4:48
138 Henry Ramirez (Sch) over Jadin Beckwith (LV) fall 5:34
145 Baylor Kaup (LV) over Jonathon Gonzales (Sch) 6-5
152 Roberto Valdivia (LV) over Diego Maganda (Sch) 11-9 OT
160 Ty Miller (LV) over Jhony Escobar (Sch) fall 1:50
170 Kevin Escobar (Sch) over Dylan Silva (LV) 1:42
182 Edgar Diego (Sch) over Open (LV)
195 Logan Booth (LV) over William Marxen (Sch) 3-1
220 Andrew Cone (LV) over Casey Ramirez (sch) Fall 4:49
285 Alex Miller (LV) over Alejandro Sanabria (Sch) Fall 1:19
Exhibition Matches
106 Joel Jacinto (Sch) over Wesely Hussey (LV) fall 3:19
106 Joel Jacinto (Sch) over Wyatt Willnerd (LV) fall :53
120 Ryder Keenan (LV) over Brayan Romero (Sch) 7-6 OT
126 Camden Mueller (LV) over Miqueous Godines (Sch) 9-0
138 Freddy Basillio (Sch) over Alex Foust (LV) 5-4
