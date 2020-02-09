Logan View traveled to Wisner Pilger with the intentions of winning the conference championship. They showed up and dominated, earning a 52-point tournament victory.
Four individuals earned championship honors including 138 lb. Junior Hunter McNulty who earned his third championship. Those earning their first conference titles included Senior 285 lb. Alex Miller, 195 lb. Logan Booth, and 126 lb. Kaden Gregory.
Four other individuals earned runner up honors including 106 lb. Jacob McGee, 120 lb. Dru Mueller, 152 lb. Beto Valdivia, 220 lb and Andrew Cone. Two individuals finish third including 113 lb. Ryder Keenan and 160 lb. Ty Miller. 132 lb. Alex Foust completed the medal collection earning 4th place. “We are continuing to get better each week and are looking forward to the State Duals in Kearney next week.
Weight Name Place Season
Record
106 Jacob McGee 2nd 31-6
113 Ryder Keenan 3rd 23-15
120 Dru Mueller 2nd 33-7
126 Taylor Gregory 1st 21-17
132 Alex Foust 4th 5-14
138 Hunter McNulty 1st 30-6
145 Baylor Kaup 5th 28-13
152 Roberto Valdivia 2nd 40-6
160 Ty Miller 3rd 31-15
171 Dylan Silva 7th 13-25
182 Zach McGee 5th 4-7
195 Logan Booth 1st 38-1
220 Andrew Cone 2nd 30-16
285 Alex Miller 1st 34-8
