 

Logan View traveled to Wisner Pilger with the intentions of winning the conference championship.  They showed up and dominated, earning a 52-point tournament victory.  

Four individuals earned championship honors including 138 lb.  Junior Hunter McNulty who earned his third championship.  Those earning their first conference titles included Senior 285 lb.  Alex Miller, 195 lb. Logan Booth, and 126 lb. Kaden Gregory.  

Four other individuals earned runner up honors including 106 lb. Jacob McGee, 120 lb. Dru Mueller, 152 lb. Beto Valdivia, 220 lb and Andrew Cone.  Two individuals finish third including 113 lb. Ryder Keenan and 160 lb. Ty Miller.  132 lb. Alex Foust completed the medal collection earning 4th place.  “We are continuing to get better each week and are looking forward to the State Duals in Kearney next week.

Weight Name                           Place                Season

Record

106      Jacob McGee                2nd                    31-6

113      Ryder Keenan               3rd                    23-15

120      Dru Mueller                  2nd                    33-7

126      Taylor Gregory              1st                     21-17

132      Alex Foust                     4th                    5-14

138      Hunter McNulty            1st                     30-6

145      Baylor Kaup                  5th                    28-13

152      Roberto Valdivia           2nd                    40-6

160      Ty Miller                       3rd                    31-15

171      Dylan Silva                    7th                    13-25

182      Zach McGee                  5th                    4-7

195      Logan Booth                 1st                     38-1

220      Andrew Cone                2nd                    30-16

285      Alex Miller                    1st                     34-8                 

