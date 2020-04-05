Lincoln Journal Star

Class C1 All-State Honorable Mention

Logan View/Scribner-Snyder—Josie Kahlandt, Valerie Uehling, Maelee Beacom

Class C2 All-State 

First team

Player                                         Ht.       Yr.     PPG      RPG

Kalynn Meyer, Superior                6-3       Sr.     21.1     15.6

Kennedy Benne, Oakland-Craig     5-7       Sr.     20.4     6.0

Bailey Kissinger, Hastings SC         5-6       So.    12.1     4.3

Tori Thomas, Hastings SC              6-0       Sr.     13.5     7.3

Kaci Day, Ponca                            5-10     Sr.     14.6     6.6

Honorary captain: Kalynn Meyer                                    

Second team

Player                                         Ht.       Yr.     PPG      RPG

Rylie Rice, Grand Island CC           5-9       So.    15.1     4.8

Lacey Sprakel, Crofton                  5-9       Jr.      11.7     6.4

Kate Hirschfeld, Centennial           5-10     Jr.      14.1     6.1

Miah Wiebelhaus, North Central   5-8       Sr.     17.0     5.0

Caragan Tietz, BRLD                    5-9       Jr.      11.8     4.6

Honorable mention

BRLD—Jordan Snyder, KaiLynn Lovejoy, Isabel Freemont

Oakland-Craig—Mya Guzinski, Chaney Nelson

