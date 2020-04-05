Lincoln Journal Star
Class C1 All-State Honorable Mention
Logan View/Scribner-Snyder—Josie Kahlandt, Valerie Uehling, Maelee Beacom
Class C2 All-State
First team
Player Ht. Yr. PPG RPG
Kalynn Meyer, Superior 6-3 Sr. 21.1 15.6
Kennedy Benne, Oakland-Craig 5-7 Sr. 20.4 6.0
Bailey Kissinger, Hastings SC 5-6 So. 12.1 4.3
Tori Thomas, Hastings SC 6-0 Sr. 13.5 7.3
Kaci Day, Ponca 5-10 Sr. 14.6 6.6
Honorary captain: Kalynn Meyer
Second team
Player Ht. Yr. PPG RPG
Rylie Rice, Grand Island CC 5-9 So. 15.1 4.8
Lacey Sprakel, Crofton 5-9 Jr. 11.7 6.4
Kate Hirschfeld, Centennial 5-10 Jr. 14.1 6.1
Miah Wiebelhaus, North Central 5-8 Sr. 17.0 5.0
Caragan Tietz, BRLD 5-9 Jr. 11.8 4.6
Honorable mention
BRLD—Jordan Snyder, KaiLynn Lovejoy, Isabel Freemont
Oakland-Craig—Mya Guzinski, Chaney Nelson
