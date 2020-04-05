Lincoln journal Star
Class C1
All State Honorable Mention
Logan View/Scribner-Snyder—Connor Larson, Riley Hoetfelker, Garrett Kriete
Class C2
All-State
First team
Player Ht. Yr. PPG RPG
Lucas Vogt, BRLD 5-11 Jr. 16.3 4.0
Carter Kingsbury, Ponca 6-4 Sr. 21.3 7.0
Brady Timm, Yutan 5-10 Jr. 13.0 3.0
Dylan Beutler, BRLD 6-5 Jr. 15.7 7.3
Russell Martinez, Grand Island CC 6-0 Jr. 10.5 2.0
Honorary captain: Lucas Vogt.
Second team
Player Ht. Yr. PPG RPG
Cade Wiseman, Sutton 5-10 Jr. 11.5 2.9
Eli Waring, Johnson Co. Central 6-4 Sr. 17.0 6.3
Trey Knudsen, Yutan 6-2 Sr. 14.0 4.0
Kaleb Kempkes, Palmyra 6-7 Sr. 12.7 7.4
Koby Bales, Grand Island CC 6-2 Jr. 11.2 6.1
Honorable mention
BRLD—Darwin Snyder, Will Gatzemeyer, Jaxon Johnson
Oakland-Craig—Wyatt Seagren, Colton Thomsen, Gunnar Ray
