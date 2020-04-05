Lincoln journal Star

Class C1 

All State Honorable Mention

Logan View/Scribner-Snyder—Connor Larson, Riley Hoetfelker, Garrett Kriete

Class C2

All-State

First team

Player                                            Ht.       Yr.     PPG      RPG

Lucas Vogt, BRLD                            5-11     Jr.      16.3     4.0

Carter Kingsbury, Ponca                  6-4       Sr.     21.3     7.0

Brady Timm, Yutan                          5-10     Jr.      13.0     3.0

Dylan Beutler, BRLD                        6-5       Jr.      15.7     7.3

Russell Martinez, Grand Island CC    6-0       Jr.      10.5     2.0

Honorary captain: Lucas Vogt.                                          

Second team

Player                                            Ht.       Yr.     PPG      RPG

Cade Wiseman, Sutton                    5-10     Jr.      11.5     2.9

Eli Waring, Johnson Co. Central        6-4       Sr.     17.0     6.3

Trey Knudsen, Yutan                       6-2       Sr.     14.0     4.0

Kaleb Kempkes, Palmyra                 6-7       Sr.     12.7     7.4

Koby Bales, Grand Island CC             6-2       Jr.      11.2     6.1

Honorable mention

BRLD—Darwin Snyder, Will Gatzemeyer, Jaxon Johnson

Oakland-Craig—Wyatt Seagren, Colton Thomsen, Gunnar Ray

