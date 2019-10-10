The BRLD Lady Wolverines were in a double triangular at Wisner. They came away with wins over Madison and Howells-Dodge on Tuesday (10/1). On Thursday Oakland-Craig came to Lyons and took the match 3 sets to one for the match win in some exciting play on the court.
Vs. Madison
The Lady Wolverines wasted little time taking the match with Madison in two straight sets 25-7 and 25-14.
Leading the Lady Wolverines in attacks was Megan Beutler with 19 attacks with 3 kills. She was followed by Kelsey Larsen with 9 attacks with 2 kills, Halle Wortman with 8 attacks and 2 kills, Alyssa Buchholz had 7 attacks and one kill and Caragan Tietz had 6 attacks with 3 kills.
Alyssa Buchholz led the team with 5 block assists and Caragan Tietz had 4 block assists. Megan Beutler had 3, Alexzi Nottlemann had 2 and Halle Wortman had one block assist. Aubrey Berg led the team with 5 digs followed by Halle Wortman and Caragan Tietz with 3 digs each.
BRLD had 90% efficiency at serving compared to 73.3% for Madison. The Lady Dragons had 8 service errors, BRLD had only 4 service errors. Leading the team in serving was Kelsey Larsen with 11 of 12. Aubrey Berg was 8 of 9 with 2 service aces, Brooklyn Nolting was 7 for 7 and Halle Wortman was 6 for 6 with 2 service aces. Kinlee Bacon had 7 set assists and Brooklyn Nolting had 4 set assists.
Vs Howells-Dodge
BRLD took the first set easily 25-13 but had a tough second set as Howell-Dodge refused to go down easily as the Lady Wolverines pulled out with a 29-27 set win for the 2-0 match win.
Leading the Lady Wolverines at the net with attacks was Megan Beutler with 13 attacks including 5 kills. Kelsey Larsen had 10 attacks with 2 kills, Caragan Tietz had 9 attacks with 2 kills, Halle Wortman had 8 attacks with 5 kills, Alexzi Nottlemann had 7 attacks with 3 kills and Alyssa Buchholz had 6 attacks with one kill.
Alyssa Buchholz and Megan Beutler led the team with 8 block assists each, Caragan Tietz had 7 block assists, Alexzi Nottlemann had 3, Halle Wortman and Kelsey Larsen had 2 block assists each. Caragan Tietz had 8 digs followed by Kelsey Larsen with 5 and Halle Wortman with 4 digs.
The Lady Wolverines were 94.5% efficient in their serving compared to Howells-Dodge with 87.5% efficiency. Leading the team in serving was Kelsey Larsen going 14 for 14 with a service ace and Aubrey Berg was 12 for 12 with a service ace. Kinlee Bacon was 9 for 9, Halle Wortman was 7 for 8 and Brooklyn Nolting and Caragan Tietz each was 5 for 6 with a service ace each. Kinlee Bacon had 9 set assists and Brooklyn Nolting had 4 set assists.
Oakland-Craig
The two teams had some tight sets in this match. In the first set neither team was able to get much going in runs. Caragan Tietz had a short run that put BRLD up 10-7. But the Lady Knights battled back to a 14-14 tie. Halle Wortman had a 4-point run to put the Lady Wolverines up 19-14. O-C battled back to tie the set at 24-24. But BRLD’s Audra Nolting served the winning point to take the opening set 26-24.
The second set Kelsey Larsen served BRLD to a 3-1 lead. With BRLD leading 6-3, O-C put together a 4-point run to go up 8-6. With the score tied at 8-8, Oakland-Craig put together a 9-point service run that the Lady Wolverines never recovered from. That run put O-C up 18-8. They maintained that lead and served the set out for the 25-14 set win to tie the match at 1-1.
The third set opened much like the 2nd set with Kelsey Larsen serving BRLD to a 3-1 lead. O-C took the lead at 7-5. Halle Wortman served the Lady Wolverines to an 8-7 lead and Caragan Tietz had a short run to put BRLD up 11-8. O-C retook the lead 16-15 after a short run on points. The two team exchanged leads until O-C had a short run to go up 21-18. They held off BRLD to take the set 25-21 to go up 2-1 in sets.
The Lady Wolverines needed the next set to force the tie-breaking 5th set. Kinlee Bacon started BRLD off with a 6-point service run. The Lady Knights got a few service points and picked away at the lead to come back to a 13-13 tie. BRLD pulled ahead 19-15, but O-C had a couple short service runs to retake the lead 21-10. BRLD went up 23-22, but the Oakland-Craig had a 2-point service run to close the set with a 25-23 win and a 3-1 match win over the Lady Wolverines.
Next
The Lady Wolverines will be traveling to Logan View to take on the LVSS Lady Raiders on Tuesday (10/8) and then host North Bend Central on Tuesday (10/15) leading into the East Husker Conference tournament on Oct 17 and 19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.