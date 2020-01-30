The BRLD Lady Wolverines had a busy week this week winning two games, defeating Wakefield and Stanton, and losing a close one to #3 in Class D1 the Humphrey Lady Bulldogs.
Vs. Wakefield
The Lady Wolverines hosted the Wakefield Lady Trojans in Bancroft on Tuesday. The two teams started out with a high scoring tight 1st quarter with BRLD leading 19-15 at the end of the period. The Lady Wolverines extended their lead to 43-30 at halftime. They furthered their lead to 62-36 by the end of the 3rd quarter on their way to the 76-52 win, their 16th win of the season.
The Lady Wolverines shot 49% (18 of 37) in 2-pointers, 30% (9 of 30) in 3-pointers and 68% (13 of 19) at the line. BRLD had 14 points in transition, 20 points off turnovers, 24 second chance points and 34 points in the paint. They also won the battle on the boards outrebounding Wakefield 49-30. The team had 18 turnovers and 12 steals. Wakefield shot 41% (16 of 39) in 2-pointers, 23% (5 of 22) in 3-pointers and 31% (5 of 16) at the line. The team had 19 turnovers for the game.
Isabel Freemont and Jordan Snyder led the team with 18 points each. Freemont hit 6 of 18 in 3-pointers. Snyder hit 8 of 14 in 2-pointers and 2 for 3 at the line, scoring 16 points in the paint and 8 points in transition. Caragan Tietz had 17 points, hitting 3 for 6 in 2-pointers, 2 for 3 in 3-pointers and 5 for 6 at the line scoring 6 points in the paint. Alyssa Buchholz had 12 points hitting 3 for 4 in 2-pointers, 1 for 4 in 3-pointers and 3 for 4 at the line scoring 6 points in the paint. Other scorers were KaiLynn Lovejoy with 6 points, Kelsey Larsen with 2 points and McKenzie Murphy with one point.
Jordan Snyder had a double/double with 15 rebounds to go with her 18 points. KaiLynn Love joy followed with 8 rebounds, Isabel Freemont with 7 and Alyssa Buchholz with 6 rebounds. Caragan Tietz had 9 assists followed by Isabel Freemont with 4 assists. Isabel Freemont and Caragan Tietz led the team with 3 steals apiece. Jordan Snyder had 2 blocked shots.
Vs. Humphrey/LHF
The Lady Wolverines hosted #3 in D1 Humphrey/LHF on Friday. It was another big showdown between two good teams. BRLD was rated #3 in Class C2. The two teams battled to the end of the game. The Lady Bulldogs let at the end of the opening period 17-15. The two teams went to the locker room tied at 38-38. The two teams ended the 3rd quarter tied at 52-52. The Lady Bulldogs managed to pull out the win by 3-points, 74-71.
BRLD shot 50% (14 of 28) in 3-pointers. 36% (10 of 28) in 3-pointers and 57% (13 of 23) at the line. The team score 28 points in the paint. The team had 12 turnovers for the game. HLHF shot 39% (21 of 54) in 2-pointers, 39% (7 of 19) in 3-pointers and 69% (11 of 16) at the line. They scored 36 points in the paint. The Lady Bulldogs won the battle on the boards 44-34. The team had 10 turnovers for the game.
Isabel Freemont led the team with 25 points, hitting 2 for 2 in 2-pointers and 7 for 17 in 3-pointers. Caragan Tietz had 22 points, hitting 8 of 18 in 2-pointers, 1 for 2 in 3-pointers and 3 for 10 at the line and had 16 points in the paint. KaiLynn Lovejoy had 18 points, hitting 4 for 6 in 2-pointers, 1 for 3 in 3-pointers and 7 for 9 at the line and scored 8 points in the paint. Other scorers were Aubrey Berg with 3 points, Jordan Snyder with 2 points, and Alyssa Buchholz with one point.
Caragan Tietz and Kelsey Larsen led the team with 7 rebounds each; Jordan Snyder had 5 rebounds. Aubrey Berg, KaiLynn Lovejoy and Alyssa Buchholz each had 4 rebounds. Caragan Tietz led the team with 8 assists. Jordan Snyder had 3 blocked shots. Caragan Tietz and Alyssa Buchholz each had a blocked shot.
Vs. Stanton
The Lady Wolverines traveled to Stanton and came home with an easy win. They started out slow leading 9-2 at the end of the first quarter and opened it up in the second quarter to lead 29-8 at halftime. They went on to an easy 62-29 win.
BRLD shot 52% (17 of 33) in 2-pointers, 43% (6 of 14) in 3-pointers and 67% (10 of 15) at the line. The team scored 32 points in the paint and 26 points off turnovers. BRLD won the battle on the boards 31-22. They had 20 turnovers for the game.
Stanton shot 37% (11 of 30) in 2-pointers, 11% (1 for 9) in 3-pointers and 67% (4 for 6) at the line. The team had 27 turnovers.
Jordan Snyder led the scoring with 16 points, hitting 7 for 11 in 2-pointers and 2 for 3 at the line scoring 14 points in the paint. Caragan Tietz had 10 points, hitting 2 for 6 in 2-pointers and 2 for 3 in 3-pointers. Isabel Freemont and Aubrey Berg each had 8 points. Berg hit 2 for 4 in 2-pointers, 1 for 1 in 3-pointers and 1 for 2 at the line. Freemont hit 1 for 2 in 2-pointers and 2 for 7 in 3-pointers.
Caragan Tietz led the team with 8 rebounds followed by Jordan Larsen with 7 rebounds. Caragan Tietz had 6 assists followed by KaiLynn Lovejoy with 5 assists. Caragan Tietz led the team with 5 steals. Jordan Snyder had 2 blocked shots and Emma Beutler had one blocked shot.
Next
The Lady Wolverines will host 8-6 Winnebago on Tuesday. Friday (1/31) the Lady Wolverines will host the first round of the East Husker Conference tournament in Lyons. Their first-round game will be with Twin River. BRLD is the #4 seed team. A win will send them to Oakland for the second round to face the winner of West Point-Beemer and Logan View/Scribner-Snyder. Game time Friday will be following the Lady Raiders and Lady Cadets game which starts at 6:00.
