The BRLD Lady Wolverines traveled down the highway to compete in the Homer Holiday Tournament. Their first opponent was the host team the Homer Lady Knights. They came away with a win after a real tight start for the first half.
Vs. Homer
The two teams battled throughout the entire first half. At the end of the opening period the two teams were tied 12-12 and at halftime it was 24-24. But the Lady Wolverines stepped it up in the second half with BRLD outscoring Homer 19-6 for the period. They continued on to take the win 56-38.
BRLD shot 47% (17 of 36) in 2-pointers, 23% (3 of 13) in 3-pointers and 48% (13 of 27) from the line. The team had 28 points off turnovers, 32 points in the paint and 12 points in second chance points. The team had 26 turnovers for the game while forcing 34 turnovers on Homer. The Lady Wolverines had 22 steals for the game as a team.
Homer shot 38% (11 of 29) in 2-pointers, 10% (1 of 10) in 3-pointers and 68% (13 of 19) at the line. They scored 11 points off turnovers and 20 points in the paint.
Caragan Tietz led the team with 14 points hitting 5 for 10 in 2-pointers off turnovers and points in the paint and she hit 4 of 9 at the line. Isabel Freemont had 13 points hitting 3 for 8 in 3-pointers and 4 for 4 at the line, she had 8 points off turnovers. Jordan Snyder had 8 points hitting 4 for 10 in 2-pointers. She had 4 points on second chance points and all 8 points in the paint.
Alyssa Buchholz led the team with 8 rebounds. Caragan Tietz and Jordan Snyder each had 5 rebounds. Emma Beutler and Aubrey Berg each had 4 rebounds. Caragan Tietz led the team with 4 assists. She also led the team with 9 steals followed by Isabel Freemont with 4 steals. Emma Beutler and KaitLynn Lovejoy each had a blocked shot.
Vs. Guardian Angels Central Catholic
The BRLD ladies won the championship game over Guardian Angels Central Catholic 60-50.
They trailed at the end of the opening period 14-15. GACC held the lead 29-25 at halftime. The Lady Wolverines came out the second and took charge scoring 17 in the 3rd quarter to take the lead 42-39. They extended their lead in the final period to win 60-50.
Scorers for the Lady Wolverines were Caragan TIetz with 24, Jordan Snyder 16, KaitLynn Lovejoy 13, Kelsey Larsen 4, Alyssa Buchholz with 2 and Isabel Freemont with one point.
Next
The Lady Wolverines will hit the road to Ponca on Friday Jan. 3. They will travel to Pender on Saturday Jan. 4. Then play Pierce in Sioux City on Friday Jan. 10. Then host West Point-Beemer on Saturday Jan. 11.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.