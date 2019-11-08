The BRLD Lady Wolverines traveled to Pender to compete in the Class C2-4 subdistrict tournament. The Lady Wolverines swept past the Homer Lady Knights 25-9, 25-19 and 25-16 for the match win 3-0. They advanced on to face the Ponca Indians in the semifinals of the subdistrict tournament. BRLD had played Ponca earlier in the season and lost to them in straight sets 0-3 at the Wakefield tournament.
The Lady Wolverines dropped the first set 10-25. But they regrouped and battled the Lady Indians to extra points losing 24-26 in the second set. The third set the BRLD ladies won a hard-fought set 25-22. But Ponca came back and took the fourth set 25-19 to bring the Lady Wolverines season to an end.
Caragan Tietz led the Lady Wolverines with 32 attacks at the net with 11 kills. Kelsey Larsen had 25 attacks with 7 kills, Megan Beutler had 19 attacks with 3 kills, Halle Wortman had 18 attacks with 8 kills, Alyssa Buchholz had 15 attacks with 4 kills and Alexzi Nottlemann had 7 attacks with 2 kills.
Halle Wortman had 12 digs followed by Kelsey Larsen with 11 digs, Brooklyn Nolting had 10, Alyssa Buchholz had 7, Caragan Tietz and Aubrey Berg had 5, Kinlee Bacon had 4 and Alexzi Nottlemann had 3 digs.
Caragan Tietz led the team with 7 blocks at the net, Halle Wortman had 6, Alyssa Buchholz and Megan Beutler each had 4 blocks, Kelsey Larsen had 6 blocks including scoring on one and Alexzi Nottlemann had 3 blocks. Brooklyn Nolting had 15 set assists, Kinlee Bacon had 10 set assists, Caragan Tietz had 2 sets and Halle Wortman had one.
Caragan Tietz led the team with serve receives followed by Halle Wortman and Kelsey Larsen each had 13 good serve receives, Aubrey Berg had 10 and Tori Ostrand had 2 serve receives.
Kelsey Larsen was 13 for 13 on successful serves, Aubrey Berg was 10 for 10, Halle Wortman was 8 for 8, Brooklyn Nolting was 11 of 12, Caragan Tietz was 10 of 11 and Kinlee Bacon was 6 for 6 in serves.
The BRLD Lady Wolverines finish the season with a 19-14 record for 2019.
