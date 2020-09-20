By James Schrock
Sports Editor
The BRLD Lady Wolverines lost to Clarkson-Leigh on Tuesday night. Then opened the Wakefield tournament on Thursday night with a pair of wins.
Vs. Clarkson Leigh
C-L 25-25-23-25 3
BRLD 19-22-25-18 1
The BRLD Lady Wolverines hosted the Clarkson-Leigh Lady Patriots at Bancroft on Tuesday night. The Lady Patriots took the first two sets 2519 and 25-22. BRLD gave them a tough second set. Then they defeated Clarkson-Leigh in the third set in a hard-fought set 25-23. But Clarkson-Leigh ended the match with a win in the 4th set 25-18.
Alyssa Buchholz led the team with 33 attacks at the net with 5 kills followed by Caragan Tietz had 32 attacks with 11 kills, Audra Nolting had 23 attacks with 5 kills, Alexzi Nottlemann had 21 attacks with 8 kills and Elise Anderson had 5 attacks with one kill. Caragan Tietz had 9 block assists at he net followed by Elise Anderson with 8 and Alyssa Buchholz with 4 block assists.
Caragan Tietz led the team with 17 digs followed by Aubrey Berg with 14, Isabella Bonneau with 12, Brooklyn Nolting with 11, Alyssa Buchholz with 9, Mckenzie Murphy and Audra Nolting with 5 each and Kinlee Bacon and Elise Anderson with 4 and Alexzie Nottlemann with 3 digs. Aubrey Berg had 36 serve receives and Caragan Tietz had 29 serve receives to lead the team.
The Lady Wolverines had 92% serving efficiency with 6 serving errors. Clarkson-Leigh had 88.7% in serving efficiency with 11 serving errors. Kinlee Bacon was 20 for 20 in serves with an ace serve, Alyssa Buchholz was 14 for 14 in serves, Aubrey Berg was 14 of 15, Brooklyn Nolting was 12 for 12 with 4 ace serves and Caragan Tietz was 7 of 8 in serves and Audra Nolting was 11 of 15 with 2 ace serves. Brooklyn Nolting had 10 set assists, Kinlee Bacon had 8 set assists and Mckenzie Murphy had 7 set assists.
Wakefield Tournament
Vs Pierce
Pierce 25-19-22 1
BRLD 23-25-25 2
The Lady Wolverines traveled to Wakefield to begin the Wakefield tournament on Thursday night. BRLD played Pierce first. The two teams battled through the first set with Pierce taking it 25-23. But BRLD recovered and took the second set 25-19 and then in another close set BRLD pulled out the win with a 25-22 set win and the match win 2-1.
Caragan Tietz led the team with 32 attacks at the net with 10 kills. Alyssa Buchholz had 20 attacks with 5 kills, Audra Nolting had 18 attacks with 9 kills and Alexzi Nottlemann had 17 attacks with one kill. Caragan Tietz had 14 block assists, Elise Anderson had 11 block assists, Mckenzie Murphy and Audra Nolting had 8 block assist each.
Aubrey Berg had 15 digs to lead the team followed by Kinlee Bacon with 10 digs, Isabella Bonneau with 7 digs and Audra Nolting with 5 digs. Aubrey Berg had 27 serve receives, Elise Anderson had 12 serve receives and Isabella Bonneau had 10 serve receives.
The Lady Wolverines had a 95.7% serving efficiency with 3 serving errors. Pierce had 89.1 serving efficiency with 7 serving errors. Brooklyn Nolting was 14 for 14 in serves, Alyssa Buchholz was 13 for 13 with 3 service aces, Audra Nolting was 13 for 13, Kinlee Bacon was 13 of 15, Caragan Tietz was 8 for 8 and Aubrey Berg was 7 of 8 in serves. Brooklyn Nolting had 6 set assists and Kinlee Bacon had 5 set assists.
Vs. Wakefield
BRLD 25-25 2
Wake 21-20 0
The Lady Wolverines second opponent for Thursday was the host team Wakefield. BRLD swept the match with a 25-21 and 25-20 set wins for the 2-0 match win.
Alexzi Nottlemann led the team with 22 attacks at the net with 6 kills, Alyssa Buchholz had 21 attacks with 3 kills, Audra Nolting had 20 attacks with 5 kills and Mckenzie Murphy had 10 attacks with 2 kills. Caragan Tietz had 7 block assists at the net followed by Alyssa Buchholz had 4, Audra Nolting and Alexzi Nottlemann each had 3 block assists. Elise Anderson had 2 block assists and Mckenzie Murphy had one block assist.
Aubrey Berg led the team with 15 digs followed by Caragan Tietz with 13 and Brooklyn Nolting with 10 digs. Aubrey Berg had 15 serve receives and Caragan Tietz had 10 serve receives.
The Lady Wolverines had a 91.3% serving efficiency with 4 swerving errors. Wakefield had 95.2% serving efficiency with 2 serving errors. Aubrey Berg was 11 for 11 in serves, Caragan Tietz was 9 of 10 with 2 service aces, Brooklyn Nolting and Alyssa Buchholz each was 7 of 8 in serves, Kinlee Bacon was 4 of 5 with a service ace and Audra Nolting was 4 for 4.
The Tournament continued on Saturday with the Lady Wolverines defeating Laurel-Concord/Coleridge in three sets 25-16, 26-28 and 25-21. They lost the final game of the tournament to Hartington Cedar Catholic in three sets 19-25, 25-20 and 24-26. BRLD finished as runner-up in the tournament having won 3 and lost one. Statistics were not available at the time the paper went to press.
Next
The Lady Wolverines will host Fremont Bergan on Tuesday (9/15) in Lyons. Then will compete in the Tekamah-Herman tournament on Saturday (9/19). Then they will host Ponca in Bancroft on Tuesday (9/22).
