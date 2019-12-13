Vs. Omaha Nation
The BRLD Lady Wolverines come into their first game rated in the preseason polls as #6 in Omaha and #9 in Lincoln. The Lady Wolverines did not waste any time in jumping out to a 20-4 lead by the end of the opening period. They led 40-12 at halftime. They were up to 63-20 at the end of the 3rd quarter, finishing the game under a running clock winning 72-21.
The Lady Wolverines shot 51% (28 of 55) in 2-pointers, 23% (3 of 13) and only 39% (7 of 18) at the line. They had 24 transitional points, 30 points off turnovers, 13 second chance points and 54 points in the paint.
Omaha Nation shot 26% (6 of 23) in 2-pointers, 5% (1 for 22) in 3-pointers and 60% (6 for 10) at the line.
BRLD ruled the boards out rebounding Omaha Nation 42-25. They had 24 steals and had 18 turnovers, while forcing 32 turnovers by Omaha Nation.
Jordan Snyder led the team in scoring with 16 points in the paint hitting 8 of 13 in 2-pointers, 8 second chance points. Caragan Tietz had 15 points hitting 7 of 10 in 2-pointers and 1 for 2 at the line. She had `4 points in the paint, 10 off of turnovers. Emma Beuter had 8 points hitting 4 for 4 in 2-pointers, all 8 points in the paint. Isabel Freemont had 7 points hitting 2 of 7 in 3-pointers and 1 for 3 at the line.
Kelsey Larsen led the team with 8 rebounds followed by Jordan Snyder with 7 and Alyssa Buchholz with 5 rebounds.
Jordan Snyder led the team with 4 assists. Isabel Freemont, Alyssa Buchholz, Emma Beutler, Isabella Bonneau and Kelsey Larsen each had 3 assists.
Period Stats
Team 1 2 3 4 Final
BRLD 26 14 23 9 72
OmN 4 8 8 1 21
Team Stats BRLD OmN
Field Goal % 45.6% 15.6%
Effective Field Goal % 47.8% 16.7%
2FG Made/Attempted 28/55 6/23
2FG% 50.9% 26.1%
3FG Made/Attempted 3/13 1/22
3FG% 23.1% 4.5%
FT Made/Attempted 7/18 6/10
Free Throw Percentage 38.9% 60.0%
Points Per Possession 0.91 0.28
Transition Points 24 9
Points Off Turnovers 30 6
Second Chance Points 13 2
Points in the Paint 54 10
Offensive Rebounds 15 7
Defense Rebounds 27 18
Assists 23 5
Deflections 5 6
Steals 24 11
Blocks 0 0
Turnovers 18 32
Personal Fouls 14 16
Charges Taken 0 0
Vs Homer
The Lady Wolverines got their second win of the new season with a 61-40 win over the Homer Lady Knights. BRLD led after the opening period 14-10. Then really opened up their lead during the 2nd period outscoring Homer 18-8 to lead at halftime 32-18. They pulled ahead 45-26 by the end of the third period.
The Lady Wolverines shot 47% (17 of 36) in 2-pointers, 15% (3 of 20) in 3-pointers and 62% (18 of 29) at the line. They had 13 transitional points, 223 points off turnovers, 15 second half points and 28 points in the paint. The team had 23 steals. They had 24 turnovers in the game
Homer shot 20% (6 of 30) in 2-pointers, 44% (8 of 18) in 3-pointers and only 24% (4 of 17) from the line. They had 33 turnovers for the game.
Caragan Tietz and Jordan Snyder led the team in scoring with 15 points each. Tietz shot 3 for 8 in 2-pointers and 9 of 10 at the line, scoring 5 points in transition, 5 points off turnovers and 6 points in the paint. Snyder shot 6 of 14 in 2-pointers and 3 for 6 at the line with 7 points off turnovers and 10 points in the paint. KaitLynn Lovejoy had 11 points, hitting 3 for 4 in 2-pointers and 5 for 6 at the line, 5 points off turnovers and 7 second chance points. Isabel Freemont had 9 points hitting 2 of 13 in 3-pointers and 1 for 1 at the line.
Jordan Snyder and KaitLynn Lovejoy each had 9 rebounds, Isabel Freemont had 7 rebounds, Caragan Tietz and Emma Beutler each had 4 rebounds. Kelsey Larsen led the team with 6 steals followed by Caragan Tietz with 5 and Isabel Freemont with 4 steals. Isabel Freemont and Caragan Tietz each had 4 assists and Kelsey Larsen had 3 assists. Jordan Snyder had 3 blocked shots and KaitLynn Lovejoy had one block.
The Lady Wolverines will be traveling to Pierce on Tuesday (Dec. 10) with the JV game starting at 6:00. Thursday Dec. 12, they travel to Walthill with the JV game starting at 4:00. On Friday Dec. 13 they will host Clarkson/Leigh in Bancroft, JV game starting at 4:00.
Period Stats
Team 1 2 3 4 Final
BRLD 14 18 13 16 61
HHS 10 8 8 14 40
Team Stats BRLD HHS
Field Goal % 35.7% 29.2%
Effective Field Goal % 38.4% 37.5%
2FG Made/Attempted 17/36 6/30
2FG% 47.2% 20.0%
3FG Made/Attempted 3/20 8/18
3FG% 15.0% 44.4%
FT Made/Attempted 18/29 4/17
Free Throw Percentage 62.1% 23.5%
Points Per Possession 0.79 0.52
Transition Points 13 2
Points Off Turnovers 23 12
Second Chance Points 15 3
Points in the Paint 28 10
Offensive Rebounds 17 12
Defense Rebounds 23 21
Assists 14 12
Deflections 8 16
Steals 23 13
Blocks 5 7
Turnovers 24 33
Personal Fouls 17 18
Charges Taken 0 0
