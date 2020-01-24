The BRLD Lady Wolverines came into the week undefeated as they rolled over Tekamah-Herman on Tuesday in a big way. Then, they had a showdown on Saturday, a game that was postponed from Friday night due to weather, with the Oakland-Craig Lady Knights. BRLD came into the game rated #3 in Class C2 and had the best power point rating in C2. Oakland-Craig came in undefeated rated #2 in Class C2 and #10 in all-classes (A thru D2) in the Omaha World Herald. This was to be a big showdown and the fans who showed up to watch were not disappointed.
Vs. Tekamah-Herman
The BRLD Lady Wolverines hosted Tekamah-Herman in Lyons on Tuesday. The Lady Wolverines jumped to a 20-6 first quarter lead and led at halftime 34-13. The two teams evened out with the Lady Tigers edging BRLD 15-14 for the quarter. But BRLD maintained and defeated the Lady Tigers 67-43.
The Lady Wolverines shot 49% (20 of 41) in 2-pointers, 36% (5 of 14) in 3-pointers and 71% (12 of 17) at the line. The team had 11 turnovers and 18 steals for the game. BRLD scored 23 points in transition, 33 points off turnovers, 16 second chance points and 40 points in the paint.
Tekamah-Herman shot 36% (14 of 39) in 2-pointers, 23% (3 for 13) in 3-pointers and 50% (6 of 12) at the line. The team had 22 turnovers.
Leading the scoring for BRLD was Jordan Snyder with 20 points, hitting 7 for 11 in 2-pointers and 6 for 8 at the line with 14 points in the paint. Alyssa Buchholz had 14 points, hitting 4 for 7 in 2-pointers and 2 for 3 in 3-pointers with 11 points in transition, 8 points in the paint, 6 points off turnovers and 5 second chance points. Caragan Tietz had 10 points, hitting 3 for 6 in 2-pointer and 4 for 6 at the line.
Kelsey Larsen led the team with 6 rebounds followed by Jordan Snyder with 5, Isabel Freemont with 4, Caragan Tietz, Alyssa Buchholz, Emma Beutler, KaiLynn Lovejoy and Aubrey Berg with 3 rebounds. Berg led the team with 6 assists. Kelsey Larsen and Caragan Tietz had 3 assists each. KaiLynn Lovejoy and Isabel Freemont each had a blocked shot.
Vs. Oakland-Craig
The big showdown of the two undefeated teams BRLD and Oakland-Craig was postponed from Friday night to Saturday afternoon. They played in front of a packed gym at Lyons with both sides filled up and even people sitting on the stage. Both teams were 13-0 coming into the game.
The two teams battled to a first quarter tie 10-10. But toward the end of the second quarter the Lady Wolverines took a four-point lead going to the locker room up 25-21. By the end of the third quarter BRLD led by 12, 42-30. It was looking like BRLD was taking the lead. Aubrey Berg hit two 3’s during the quarter to give the Lady Wolverines a boost. The Lady Knights had their best quarter of the day with 7 of 8 at the free throw line and a couple 3’s brought the two teams into a 52-52 tie and the Lady Knights to get possession of the ball. A pass to the corner O-C’s Chaney Nelson put a 3-point shot that saw nothing but net as the buzzer went off to give O-C the win.
The Lady Wolverines shot 59% (20 of 34) in 2-pointers, 23% (4 of 13) in 3-pointers and 23% (4 of 13) at the line. They scored 38 points in the paint, 11 second chance points, 6 points in transition and 9 points off turnovers. The team had 26 turnovers for the game.
Oakland-Craig shot 42% (16 of 38) in 2-pointers, 16% (4 for 25) in 3-pointers and 61% (11 of 18) at the line. They had 19 points in transition, 32 points off turnovers,9 second chance points and 22 points in the paint.
Jordan Snyder led the team with 14 points, hitting 7 for 9 in 2-pointers, all 14 points in the paint. KaiLynn Lovejoy had 10 points, hitting 5 of 7 in 2-pointers, all 10 in the paint. Caragan Tietz had 10 points, hitting 5 of 10 in 2-pointers, 8 points in the paint.
Caragan Tietz and KaiLynn Lovejoy each had 8 rebounds. Kelsey Larsen and Jordan Snyder each had 7 rebounds and Isabel Freemont with 5 rebounds. Caragan Tietz led the team with 6 assists. Jordan Snyder had 5 blocked shots and KaiLynn Lovejoy had a blocked shot.
Next
BRLD will be hosting Wakefield on Tuesday (1/21) in Bancroft with JV starting at 4:00. Friday (1/24) they host Humphrey/LHG in Bancroft with JV starting at 4:00. Saturday (1/25) the travel to Stanton with only the varsity playing starting with girls at 6:00 followed by the boys.
