The BRLD Lady Wolverines hosted the 8-6 Winnebago Lady Indians on Tuesday leading into the conference tournament and came away with a heartbreaking one-point loss, 70-71.
The Lady Wolverines started the game with a hard-fought opening period in which Winnebago led at the end of the quarter 21-20. They expanded the lead to 36-34 at halftime. BRLD battled back and led at the end of the third quarter 51-44. But they could not hold on to the lead as the Lady Indians pulled out the victory 71-70.
The Lady Wolverines shot 51% (20 of 39) in 2-pointers, 24% (5 of 21) in 3-pointers and 63% (15 for 24) at the line. The team had 16 transition points, 10 points of turnovers, 16 second chance points and 34 points in the paint. BRLD won the battle on the boards 44-34 in rebounds. The team had 13 turnovers.
Winnebago shot 48% (14 of 29) in 2-pointers, 31% (11 for 35) in 3-pointers and 67% (10 of 15) at the line. They had 11 points in transition, 10 points off turnovers, 13 points in second chance points and 24 points in the paint. The team had only 9 turnovers.
The Lady Wolverines had 5 girls in double figure scoring. Jordan Snyder had 18 points to lead the way, hitting 8 of 11 in 2-pointers and 2 for 3 at the line. KaiLynn Lovejoy had 14 points, hitting 3 of 10 in 2-pointers, 2 for 4 in 3-pointers and 2 for 2 at the line. Isabel Freemont had 13 points, hitting 3 for 6 in 3-pointers and 4 for 5 at the line with 6 second chance points. Caragan Tietz had 13 points, hitting 5 for 9 in 2-pointers and 3 for 6 at the line with 10 points in the paint and 6 points in transition. Alyssa Buchholz had 11 points, hitting 4 for 8 in 2-pointers and 3 for 4 at the line with 16 points in the paint, 6 second chance points, 8 points off turnovers and 6 points in transition. Aubrey Berg added one point.
Jordan Snyder had a double/double with 12 rebounds to go with her 18 points. KaiLynn Lovejoy had 9 rebounds and Caragan Tietz had 7 rebounds. Caragan Tietz and Alyssa Buchholz each had 4 assists to lead the team. Alyssa Buchholz had 3 steals to lead the team and Jordan Snyder had 2 blocked shots.
The Lady Wolverines will go into the East Husker Conference tournament on Friday night as the #4 seed and will face #13 seed Twin River.
