The BRLD Wolverines jump to #3 in C2 after wins over #8 in D1 Pender and #8 in C2 Ponca over the past week. They handed Ponca their first loss of the season giving them a 9-1 record. The Lady Wolverines are now 11-0 on the season.
Vs. Ponca
The Lady Wolverines traveled to Ponca to face the undefeated Ponca Lady Indians on Friday night. The two teams battled through the first period with BRLD leading at the end of the quarter. Ponca surged ahead 27-18 by halftime holding BRLD to 2 points in the period. The third quarter the Lady Wolverines battled back and tied Ponca by the end of the period 33-33. It was battle to the end with BRLD pulling ahead and taking the win 54-48.
The Lady Wolverines shot 44% (16 of 36) in 2-pointers, hit an excellent 57% (4 of 7) in 3-pointers and a near perfect time at the line hitting 91% (10 of 11) at the line. They had 23 points off turnovers, 13 points on second chance points and 24 points in the paint. The team had 22 turnovers for the game.
Ponca hit 37% (11 of 30) in 2-pointers, 33% (7 of 23) in 3-pointers and 63% (5 of 8) at the line. They had 15 points off turnovers and 18 points in the paint. They had 21 turnovers for the game.
KaiLynn Lovejoy had 22 points, hitting 8 for 11 in 2-pointers and 6 for 6 at the free throw line. She had 8 points off turnovers in the paint and 8 points on second chance points. Isabel Freemont had 12 points, hitting 4 for 6 in 3-pointers with 6 points off turnovers. Alyssa Buchholz had 9 points, hitting 3 for 5 in 2-pointers and 3 for 3 at the line with 6 points in the paint. Caragan Tietz had 8 points, hitting 4 for 13 in 2-pointers including 4 points in transition off of turnovers. Other scorers for the Lady Wolverines were Aubrey Berg with 2 and McKenzie Murphy with one point.
Kelsey Larsen led the team with 9 rebounds followed by Caragan Tietz and Alyssa Buchholz with 4 rebounds each. Larsen also led the team with 5 assists. Alyssa Buchholz led the team with 6 steals followed by Caragan Tietz with 3 and Aubrey Berg with 2 steals. KaiLynn Lovejoy had 2 blocked shots and Jordan Snyder had one blocked shot.
Vs Pender
On Saturday they traveled to Pender to take on the 5-4 Lady Pendragons. The Lady Wolverines led at the end of the first quarter 11-5. Pender closed the gap to 20-23 by halftime. BRLD expanded the lead by the end of the 3rd quarter to 37-30 and held on to the end for the 52-43 win their 11th of the season.
The Lady Wolverines shot 50% (9 of 18) in 2-pointers, 50% (5 of 10) in 3-pointers an 63% (19 of 30) in 3-pointers. They had 19 points off turnovers and 14 points in the paint. The team had 19 turnovers for the game.
Pender shot 42% (10 of 24) in 2-pointers, 25% (7 of 28) in 3-pointers and 50% (2 for 4) at the line. The Lady Pendragons had 13 points on transition with 16 points in the paint. They had 16 turnovers for the game.
Caragan Tietz had 21 points, hitting 5 of 9 in 2-pointers, 2 for 3 in 3-pointers and 5 of 10 at the line ans scored 6 points in transition, 10 points off turnovers and 10 points in the paint. KaiLynn had 12 points, hitting 2 for 4 in 2-pointers and 8 for 10 at the line. Isabel Freemont had 9 points, hitting 3 for 5 in 3-pointers. Other scorers were Jordan Snyder with 5 points, Alyssa Buchholz with 4 and Aubrey Berg with one point.
Kelsey Larsen led the team with 7 rebounds, followed by Caragan Tietz with 5, and KaiLynn Lovejoy with 4 rebounds. Larsen also led the team with 3 assists, followed by Caragan Tietz and Aubrey Berg with 2 assists. Kelsey Larsen led the team with 3 steals. Caragan Tietz, KaiLynn Lovejoy, and Jordan Snyder with one block each.
Next
The Lady Wolverines will host 5-3 West Point-Beemer and #10 in C1 in Lincoln on Saturday, January 11. They then host 8-2 Tekamah-Herman on Tuesday, January 14. On Friday, January 17, they will host 11-0 and #2 in C2 Oakland-Craig in Lyons.
