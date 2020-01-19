The Lady Wolverines stomped the 8-3 West Point-Beemer Lady Cadets. They will be facing 8-3 Tekamah-Herman on Tuesday leading to the showdown on Friday with undefeated Oakland-Craig.
Vs. West Point Beemer
The Lady Wolverines led at the end of the opening period 12-6. The BRLD defense held the Lady Cadets to single digits in each of the first three quarters. The Lady Wolverines led 29-14 at halftime and 47-18 at the end of the third period on their way to a 67-33 trouncing of the Lady Cadets.
The Lady Wolverines shot 51% (19 of 37) in 2-pointers, 50% (7 of 14) in 3-pointers and 62% (8 of 13) at the line. The team had only 14 turnovers. The Lady Cadets shot 38% (11 of 29) in 2-pointers, 0 for 15 in 3-pointers and 64% (11 of 17) at the line. BRLD had 11 points in transition, 17 points off turnovers, 11 points in second chance points and 30 points in the paint.
Leading the team in scoring was Jordan Snyder with 14 points, hitting 7 for 10 in 2-pointers, 12 points in the paint. Alyssa Buchholz had 10 points, hitting 32 for 4 in 2-pointers and 2 for 4 in 3-pointers. KaiLynn Lovejoy had 10 points, hitting 3 for 4 in 2-pointers, 1 for 1 in 3-pointers and 1 for 1 at the line, 4 points off turnovers and 6 points in the paint. Other scorers for BRLD were Kelsey Larsen with 7 points, 5 points off turnovers and 6 points in the paint, Aubrey Berg, Isabel Freemont and Emma Beutler with 6 points each, McKenzie Murphy with 4, Caragan Tietz and Megan Beutler with 2 points each.
Jordan Snyder led the team with 9 rebounds, Isabel Freemont with 6 rebounds and KaiLynn Lovejoy with 4 rebounds. Caragan Tietz, Alyssa Buchholz, KaiLynn Lovejoy and Kelsey Larsen each had 3 assists. Jordan Snyder had 2 blocked shots.
Next
The Lady Wolverines will face the 8-3 Tekamah-Herman Lady Tigers who are coming off a loss to Clarkson-Leigh on Saturday. JV games start at 4:00 in Lyons. Then comes the showdown between #2 Oakland-Craig and #3 BRLD on Friday night in Lyons. JV Girls will start at 4:30 followed by JV boys, then varsity girls and varsity boys. Then Tuesday, Jan. 21 they will host 7-4 Wakefield-Allen with JV games starting at 4:00 in Bancroft.
