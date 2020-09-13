The Lady Wolverines hosted the Humphrey/LHF Lady Bulldogs in Bancroft last Tuesday. They came awa with a 3-1 set win.
The two teams were keeping close in the early part of the first set. With BRLD with a slight lead of 10-8 Audra Nolting had a short run to put the Lady Wolverines up 13-8. Humphrey battled back and took the lead 18-17. But a 4-point run by Brooklyn Nolting put BRLD back up 22-18 as the Lady Wolverines took the set out 25-20.
The second set HLHF went up 6-3 early in the set. Then things leveled off as the two team s alternated serves until Audra Nolting had a 6 point service run to put BRLD up 23-16 as they glided out to a 25-18 win going up 2-0 in sets.
The third set the Lady Bulldogs jumped to a quick lead 6-1 and expanded that to 12-4. With a couple of short runs by Aubrey Berg and Audra Nolting, the Lady Wolverines closed the gap but fell short as HLHF took the third set 25-22.
The 4th set was tight up to HLHF leading 10-7. Aubrey Berg had a 4-point run followed by Audra Nolting with a short run and BRLS led 14-11. The Lady Bulldogs took the lead briefly at 18-17. Brooklyn Nolting had a 3-point run to put BRLD up 21-18 and Aubrey Berg served out the set to take the set 25-20 and the match 3-1.
Caragan Tietzz led the team with 43 attacks at the net with 15 kills. Audra Nolting had 34 attacks with 11 kills, Alyssa Buchholz had 32 attacks with 3 kills and Alexzi Nolting had 20 attacks with 4 kills.
Aubrey Berg led the team with 21 digs followed by Brooklyn Nolting with 11, Caragan Tietz with 8, Isabella Bonneau with 6, Mckenzie Murphy and Audra Nolting with 5, Kinlee Bacon with 4 and Alexzi Nottlemann had 3 digs.
Aubrey Berg had 35 serve receives followed by Caragan Tietz with 16 and Isabella Boneau with 14. Mckenzie Murphy led the team with10 set assists followed by Brooklyn Nolting with 9 and Kinlee Bacon with 8.
Audra Nolting was 21 0f 23 in successful serves followed by Aubrey Berg with 16 of 17. Brooklyn Nolting was 13 of 14, Kinlee Bacon was 13 for 13, Alyssa Buchholz was 10 of 11 and Caragan Tietz was 9 of 11.
