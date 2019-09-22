The BRLD Lady Wolverines competed in the Wisner-Pilger/Pender Northeast Nebraska Volleyball Classic. The tournament started on Thursday night (9/5) and continued on Saturday. Thursday night determined what division you played in on Saturday (Gold/Silver/Bronze). BRLD had a rough night losing both their matches placing them in the Bronze Division on Saturday.
Thursday
Vs. Lutheran High Northeast
BRLD faced the Lutheran High Northeast Lady Eagles in their first match. They come up short 18-25, 18-25.
The Lady Wolverines did not get too many attacks at the net and though they had 97% efficiency on their serves, they only had 33 serves for the match. Leading at the net in attacks was Kelsey Larsen with 15 attacks. Megan Beutler had 13 attacks and 2 kills and Halle Wortman had 9 attacks for 3 kills.
The team did have 11 block assists and 2 solo blocks at the net. Hale Wortman had 2 block assists and2 solo blocks at the net. Caragan Tietz and Megan Beutler each had 5 block assists, Audra Nolting and Kelsey Larsen each had 3 block assists and Kinlee Bacon had one block assist.
Leading the team in serving was Alexzi Nottlemann with 7 for 8 in successful serves. Halle Wortman was 6 for 6, Kelsey Larsen, Aubrey Berg and Caragan Tietz were 4 for 4 each. Kinlee Bacon and Alyssa Buchholz were 3 for 3.
Leading the team in digs was Aubrey Berg with 9 followed by Halle Wortman with 5 digs. Kinlee Bacon had 9 assists.
Vs Guardian Angels Central Catholic
The Lady Wolverines next match was with GACC. BRLD came out and took the first set in a close battle 25-23. But GACC came back took the second set 25-16. The Lady Wolverines dropped the deciding set 20-25. GACC took the match 2-1. They qualified for the Silver Division Saturday. BRLD qualified for the Bronze Division.
BRLD had 75 attacks at the net as a team with 17 kills. Leading the way for BRLD was Caragan Teitz with 22 attacks and 3 kills. Halle Wortman followed with 18 attacks with 5 kills, Kelsey Larsen had 16 attacks with 4 kills and Alyssa Buchholz had 11 attacks with 2 kills.
The team had 20 block assists at the net. Caragan Tietz and Alyssa Buchholz each had 10 block assists, Megan Beutler had 9 block assists, Kinlee Bacon had 4, Kelsey Larsen and Halle Wortman each had 3 blocks and Audra Nolting had one block assist.
The Lady Wolverines were 95% efficient on their serves with 58 of 61 successful serves. Leading the team was Kelsey Larsen going 15 for 15 , Alexzi Nottlemann was 11 for 11, Halle Wortman was 13 of 14 with 4 service aces, Caragan Tietz was 8 for 8, Kinlee Bacon was 7 for 8 and Aubrey Berg was 4 for 5.
Aubrey Berg led the team with 15 digs followed by Kelsey Larsen with 14 digs.
Saturday
Vs. Pender
The Lady Wolverines started with the host team Pender in their first game on Saturday. BRLD took the first match in straight sets 25-23 and 25-10.
Leading the attacks at the net was Caragan Tietz with 16 attacks and 4 kills. Kelsey Larsen had 12 attacks with 3 kills, Halle Wortman had 10 attacks with 2 kills and Megan Beutler had 8 attacks with 3 kills.
The team had 4 block assists at the net. They were by Halle Wortman, Kinlee Bacon, Caragan Tietz and Alexzi Nottlemann.
Serving the team had 92% efficiency. Halle Wortman was 11 for 12, Aubrey Berg was 10 for 10, Kinlee Bacon was 7 for 8, Caragan Tietz was 5 for 6 and Alexzi Nottlemann was 6 for 6. Leading the team in digs was Kelsey Larsen with 12 followed by Caragan Tietz with 9 digs with a service ace. Kinlee Bacon had 11 assists.
Vs. Tekamah Herman
BRLD’s next opponent was the Tekamah-Herman Lady Tigers. They swept them in straight sets 25-19 and 25-18.
Kelsey Larsen led the team with 11 attacks at the net with 4 kills. Lyssa Buchholz followed with 8 attacks with a kill and Halley Wortman had 6 attacks with 4 kills.
The team had 7 block assists. Kelsey Larsen had 4, Caragan Tietz, Alyssa Buchholz and Megan Beutler each had 2 block assists, Halle Wortman, Audra Nolting and Alexzi Nottlemann each had one bock assists.
Serving, Halle Wortman was 13 for 13, Aubrey Berg was 7 for 7 with a service ace, Alexzi Nottlemann was 5 for 6 with a service ace, and Caragan Tietz was 4 for 5 with a service ace. Brooklyn Nolting also had a service ace.
Halle Wortman led the team with 11 digs followed by Caragan Tietz with 9 digs. Kinlee Bacon had 8 assists.
Vs. Wakefield/Allen
This match took 3 sets to decide. Wakefield took the first set 25-16. BRLD took the second set 25-8 and BRLD took the third and deciding set 25-11 and the match 2-1 to become the Bronze Division champions.
Halle Wortman led the team with 19 attacks and6kills, Caragan Tietz had 11 attacks and 4 kills and Kelsey Larsen had 9 attacks with 4 kills.
The Lady Wolverines had 8 block assists. Caragan Tietz and Alyssa Buchholz each had 5 block assists. Audra Nolting and Kinlee Bacon each had 2 block assists and Halley Wortman and Tyra Bonneau each had a block assist.
The team was at nearly 97% serving efficiency. Kinlee Bacon was 12 for 12 with a service ace, Kelsey Larsen was 10 for 10 with a service ace, Caragan Tietz was 9 for 9 with a service ace, Alexzi Nottlemann was 10 for 11 and Halle Wortman was 8 for 9 with a service ace and Aubrey Berg was 7 for 7 with a service ace.
Caragan Tietz led the team with 12 digs followed by Kelsey Larsen with 10 and Halle Wortman with 9 digs. Kinlee Bacon had 13 assists.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.