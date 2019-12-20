The #6 BRLD Lady Wolverines advanced their record to 5-0 with three wins this week. They traveled to Pierce on Tuesday and came away with a win. Then traveled to Walthill and easily defeated them and then came home to face Clarkson/Leigh and came away with a close victory.
Vs. Pierce
The Lady Wolverines opened up a 17-8 lead after the opening period. Defensively they shut down Pierce in the second quarter holding them to only 3 points for the period expanding their lead to 31-11. Scoring leveled off with BRLD holding on to a 53-38 win.
The Lady Wolverines shot 57% (17 of 30) in 2-pointers, 38% (3 of 8) in 3-pointers and 56% (10 of 18) at the line. BRLD scored 16 points in transition, 18 points off of turnovers and 32 points in the paint. They had 27 turnovers for the game.
Pierce shot 39% (12 of 31) in 2-pointers, 18% (4 for 22) in 3-pointers and 40% (2 for 5) at the line. They had 24 turnovers for the game.
Caragan Tietz led the team in scoring with 15 points hitting 5 of 9 in 2-pointers, 1 for 2 in 3-pointers and 2 for 4 at the line, scoring 10 points in transition off turnovers in the paint. KaitLynn Lovejoy had 14 points hitting 6 of 8 in 2-pointers, 10 points in the paint and 2 for 4 at the line. Jordan Snyder had 8 points hitting 3 for 5 in 2-pointers and 2 for 2 at the line.
Alyssa Buchholz led the team with 7 rebounds followed by Isabel Freemont and Kelsey Larsen with 4 rebounds. Caragan Tietz led the team with 6 assists followed by Kelsey Larsen with 5 assists. Tietz and Larsen each had 6 steals. Jordan Snyder and Isabel Freemont each had a blocked shot.
Vs. Walthill
The Lady Wolverines traveled to Walthill and walked away with an easy win. They opened the game jumping to a 26-6 first quarter lead. Their defense shut down the Lady Blue Jays to only 2 points in the next two quarters and only 8 points in the final period. BRLD led at halftime 52-8 and walked away with an 82-18 win.
BRLD shot 68% (40 of 59) in 2-pointers, only 8% (1 for 13) in 3-pointers and only 14% (1 of 7) at the line. They scored 38-point sin transition off turnovers, 22 points in second chance points and 64 points in the paint. The Lady Wolverines dominate the boards 45-6 in rebounds and had 15 steals. They only had 5 turnovers.
Walthill shot 16% (3 of 19) in 2-pointers, 18% (2 of 11) 3-pointers and 75% (6 for 8) at the line. They had 23 turnovers for the game.
The Lady Wolverines had four in double figures. Jordan Snyder led the way with 16 points hitting 8 of 11 in 2-pointers, scoring 12 points in the paint and 6 points off turnovers. Caragan Tietz had 12 points hitting 6 of 8 in 2-pointers, 10 points in transition off turnovers and 12 points in the paint. Alyssa Buchholz had 12 points hitting 6 for 6 in 2-pointers, 10 points in transition off turnovers and 12 points in the paint. KaitLynn had 12 points hitting 6 for 9 in 2-pointers, 6 points off turnovers, 6 points in second chance points and 8 points in the paint.
Megan Beutler led the team with 10 rebounds followed by Kelsey Larsen and Alyssa Buchholz with 6 rebounds. Caragan Tietz had 7 assists for the game followed by Kelsey Larsen and Aubrey Berg with 4 assists. Caragan Tietz had 4 steals and Isabel Freemont had 3 steals.
Vs. Clarkson/Leigh
The Lady Wolverines hosted Clarkson/Leigh on Friday night. The game was a close one throughout the first half with Clarkson/Leigh leading 11-10 at the end of the opening period. BRLD took a small lead by halftime 18-15. The Lady Wolverines pulled away in the 3rd quarter to 28-18 and held on through the final period to take the 37-29 wing.
BRLD shot 48% (12 of 25) in 2-pointers, 25% (2 for 8) in 3-pointers and 33% (7 for 21) at the line. They had 22 points in the paint and had 19 turnovers for the game.
Clarkson/Leigh shot 37% (11 of 30) in 2-pointers, 8% (1 for 12) in 3-pointers and 33% (4 for 12) at the line. They had 15 turnovers for the game.
Leading the Lady Wolverines in scoring was Jordan Snyder with 9 points hitting 3 for 4 in 2-pointers and 3 for 8 at the line, scoring 6 points in the paint. KaitLynn Lovejoy had 8 points hitting 3 for 8 in 2-pointers and 2 for 2 at the line. Isabel Freemont had 6 points hitting 2 for 6 in 3-pointers.
Jordan Snyder led the team with 13 rebounds followed by Caragan Tietz with 6 and Kelsey Larsen with 5 rebounds. Caragan Tietz had 5 assists followed by Isabel Freemont with 3. Tietz led the team with 4 steals.
Next
The Lady Wolverines will host Howells-Dodge Friday night in Lyons. The next games will be the Holiday Tournament in Homer on December 28 to 30.
