The BRLD Lady Wolverines hosted the Howells-Dodge Lady Jaguars Friday night and rolled to an easy win. Then they hosted Boys Town and walked over them, advancing their record to 7-0.
Vs. Howells-Dodge
The Lady Wolverines rolled up to a quick 26-7 lead over the Lady Jaguars by the end of the first quarter and expanded that to 36-14 by halftime. Isabel Freemont had three 3-pointers in the opening period to lead BRLD. They went on to the 32-point win 60-28.
BRLD shot 46% (19 of 41) in 2-pointers, 23% (3 of 13) in 3-pointers and 54% (13 of 24) at the free throw line. They scored 28 points off turnovers and 32 points in the paint. BRLD had 17 steals as a team and had 12 turnovers.
Howells-Dodge shot 10% (2 of 20) in 2-pointers, 27% (6 of 22) in 3-pointers and 50% (6 for 12) at the line. They had 29 turnovers for the game.
KaitLynn Lovejoy and Jordan Snyder led the scoring with 10 points each. Lovejoy hit 5 of 9 in 2-pointers with 10 points in the paint. Snyder hit 3 for 4 in 2-pointers and 4 of 8 at the line with 6 points in the paint. Isabel Freemont and Alyssa Buchholz each had 9 points, Freemont hit 3 for 6 in 3-pointers and Buchholz was 2 for 5 in 2-pointers and 5 for 7 at the line.
Emma Beutler, KaitLynn Lovejoy and Jordan Snyder each had 5 rebounds to lead the team. Isabell Freemont and Caragan Tietz led the team with 4 assists each and Aubrey Berg had 3 assists. Caragan Tietz led the team with 4 steals and Kelsey Larsen had 3 steals.
Vs Boys Town
BRLD had another easy time on Saturday as they hosted Boys Town. They led 19-3 at the end of the opening period and 49-11 at halftime. They rolled on to a 75-18 win holding Boys Town to single digit scoring in each quarter.
The Lady Wolverines shot 67% (30 of 445) in 2-pointers, 0 for 8 in 3-pointers and 56% (15 of 27) at the line. They scored 23 points in transition, 36 points off turnovers and 56 points in the paint. They had 20 turnovers for the game.
Caragan Tietz led the team in scoring with 20 points, hitting 9 of 13 in 2-pointers with 8 points in transition, 10 points off turnovers and 18 points in the paint. KaitLynn Lovejoy had 17 points, hitting 8 of 11 in 2-pointers and 1 for 3 at the line, 8 points off turnovers, 5 points in second chance scores and 14 points in the paint. Jordan Snyder had 12 points, hitting 5 of 6 in 2-pointers and 2 for 4 at the line, 6 points off turnovers and 10 points in the paint.
Lovejoy led the team with 7 rebounds. Emma Beutler had 6 rebounds and Jordan Snyder had 5 rebounds. Aubrey Berg led the team with 4 assists. Caragan Tietz, KaitLynn Lovejoy and Kelsey Larsen led the team with 3 steals each.
The next action will be at the Holiday Tournament at Homer on Dec 28 and 39-30.
