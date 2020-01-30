Vs. Arlington
The LVSS Girls Basketball Team played in three games this past week. LVSS played a hard-fought battle against Arlington last Tuesday night in front of the home crowd at LV where they came up just short, losing to the Eagles 33-37. The Lady Raiders kept it close the entire game using their press and outside shooting to keep Arlington in check but in the end the Eagles just outlasted LVSS and the Raiders suffered the loss.
The Lady Raiders shot 29% (7 of 24) in 2-pointers, 33% (3 for 9) in 3-pointers and 48% (10 for 21) at the line. The team had 27 turnovers.
Josie Kahlandt led the scoring with 12 points, hitting 2 for 4 in 2-pointers, 2 for 4 in 3-pointers and 2 for 5 at the line. Other scorers were Valerie Uehling with 8 points, Liz Polk and Grace Schlueter each with 4 points. Caydance Stockamp and Cailey Stout each had 2 points.
Grace Schleuter led the team with 11 rebounds followed by Maelee Beacom with 6 rebounds. Valerie Uehling led the team with 3 assists and 5 steals. Karlie Hansen had a blocked shot.
Vs. Raymond Central
The Lady Raiders were at home again on Friday night taking on (1-14) Raymond Central in a postponed game due to weather on Thursday. LVSS was looking to improve their 3-11 record and their determination and drive got them there. It was a low scoring game at the start with both teams only in the single digits at the end of the first quarter, LVSS 6 Raymond Central 7. The Lady Raiders opened things up in the second period getting up and down court racking up 11 more points while the Mustangs managed only 5. LVSS had the lead 17-12 at halftime and never looked back. The second half the Raiders hit for 14 points in the third quarter and another 9 in the final period and it was just too much as LVSS shut the door on the Mustangs and got the win, 40-24.
LVSS shot 25% (9 of 36) in 2-pointers, 22% (4 of 18) in 3-pointers and 50% (10 of 20) at the line. The team had 13 turnovers.
Josie Kahlandt led the team with 14 points, hitting 4 of 11 in 3-pointers and 2 for 2 at the line. Valerie Uehling had 13 points, hitting 5 for 8 in 2-pointers and 3 for 4 at the line. Other scorers were Grace Schleuter with 8, Cailey Stout with 3, Caydance Stockamp and Maelee Beacom with one point each.
Maelee Beacom and Grace Schleuter each had 10 rebounds followed by Cailey Stout with 7 and Josie Kahlandt with 6 rebounds. Valerie Uehling led the team with 4 steals. Valerie Uehing, Maelee Beacom and Karlie Hansen each had a blocked shot.
Vs. West Point Beemer
Rounding out the week the Lady Raiders traveled to West Point on Saturday to face off with the (12-4) Cadets. It would be a tough game for the Lady Raiders as West Point Beemer was coming off a four-game winning streak where they were winning by fairly big margins over their competition. Out of the gate the Cadets got the better of LVSS and jumped out to a 19-7 lead in the first quarter and just went on from there. It was too much for the Raiders to overcome and West Point walked away with the win 60-28.
The Lady Raiders shot 29% (10 of 34) in 2-pointers, 50% (2 for 4) in 3-pointers and 50% (2 for 4) at the line. The team had 26 turnovers.
Maelee Beacom led the team with 6 rebounds followed by Josie Kahlandt with 5 and Sophia Vacha had 4 rebounds. Valerie Uehling led the team with 4 assists and she had a blocked shot.
Next
Coming up next for the Lady Raiders will be Tuesday night at home where they will face off with Howells/Dodge and then preparing for the first rounds of the East Husker Conference Tournament. To check game times and locations along with East Husker Conference brackets please visit the Logan View website at www.loganview.org.
