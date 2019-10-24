The LVSS Volleyball Team competed in first round action of the East Husker Conference Tournament at North Bend last week. The Raiders faced off with BRLD in their first match and had defeated the Wolverines at home in a tough match the week before.
Vs BRLD
The Raiders took the first set in a close contest that ended with the Raiders claiming the victory 27-25. The second set was as close as the first filled with long rallies and great attacking and defense but the Wolverines edged out the Raiders in the second set 23-25. The third set the Raiders battled but couldn’t quite come up with the winning combination and lost 19-25.
Leading the team in attacks at the net was Dream Daugherty with 42 attacks including 12 kills. Emily Lewin followed with 39 attacks and 9 kills, Tyler Christianson had 25 attacks with 5 kills and Adrian Kroeker had 18 attacks with 2 kills.
Tyler Christianson had one block assist. Christianson and Elizabeth Hull each had 21 digs, Emily Lewin had 16 digs, Dream Daugherty had 13 digs and Reagan Klein had 10 digs. Reagan Klein had 29 assists. Elizabeth Hull led the team with 20 receives from serves. Tyler Christianson had 14 receives, Emily Lewin had 13 receives and Dream Daugherty had 10 receives.
The Lady Raiders was 92.9% efficient in services with 5 service errors. Tyler Christianson was 14 for 15 with 2 service aces, Dream Daugherty was 13 of 15 in serves with one service ace, Emily Lewin was 12 of 14 with 2 service aces and Reagan Klein was 8 for 8.
Vs Tekamah-Herman
With the loss the Raiders moved down in the bracket where they played again on Saturday at Pender. LVSS went on to defeat Tekamah/Herman in two sets 25-19, 25-19 which advanced them on to play West Point-Beemer for 9th place.
Emily Lewin led the team with 22 attacks at the net with 6 kills, Dream Daugherty had 17 attacks with 6 kills, Kristal Svehla had 11 attacks with 3 kills and Tyler Christianson had 9 attacks with 6 kills.
Tyler Christianson had 4 block assists. Elizabeth had 8 digs and Dream Daugherty and Reagan Klein had 7 digs each. Reagan Klein had 20 set assists. Elizabeth Klein had 15 serve receives, Emily Lewin and Tyler Christianson each had 7 receives.
The LVSS Lady Raiders were 89.8% efficient on their serves with 5 service errors. Emily Lewin was 10 for 10 in serves, Tyler Christianson had 8 for 8 and Dream Daugherty was 13 of 14 in serves.
Vs West Point-Beemer
The Lady Raiders defeated West Point-Beemer in three sets 15-25, 25-23 and 25-16.
Dream Daugherty had 29 attacks with 5 kills, Emily Lewin had 29 attacks with 10 kills, Tyler Christianson had 14 attacks with 6 kills, Kristal Svehla had 10 attacks with 2 kills and Reagan Klein had 8 attacks.
Adrian Kroeker had 3 blocks, one solo, Dream Daugherty had 2 block assists, Emily Lewin and Kristal Svehla each had a block assist. Tyler Christianson had 12 digs, Emily Lewin had 11 digs, Dream Daugherty and Reagan Klein each had 8 digs. Klein had 23 set assists. Emily Lewin had 12 serve receives and Tyler Christianson had 10 receives.
The Lady Raiders were 84.6% efficient on their serves with 10 service errors. Tyler Christianson was 16 for 17 serves, Dream Daugherty was 11 for 13 with one service ace, Emily Lewin was 10 for 12 with 2 service aces, Kristal Svehla was 10 for 11 with 2 service aces and Elizabeth Hull was 5 for 7 with a service ace.
Next
The Raiders will play their final home game this coming Thursday with a triangular at Logan View. As this is the last home game senior athletes and parents will be honored during Senior Night Recognition held prior to the final match of the evening.
