The Logan View Scribner-Snyder Lady Raiders played Wisner-Pilger in the consolation brackets of the East Husker Conference tournament and came away with heartbreaking loss by one point.
The Lady Raiders shot 36% (7 of 27) in 2-pointers, 20% (4 of 20) in 3-pointers and 61% (11 of 18) at the line. The team had 11 turnovers.
Josie Kahlandt led the scoring with 14 points, hitting 1 for 6 in 2-pointers, 2 for 12 in 3-pointers and 6 for 6 at the line. Maelee Beacom had 10 points, hitting 2 for 5 in 2-pointers and 2 for 6 in 3-pointers. Other scorers for LVSS were Valerie Uehling with 7 points, Cailey Stout had 5 and Grace Schlueter had one point.
Grace Schlueter led the team with rebounds followed by Maelee Beacom with 6, Josie Kahlandt and Cailey Stout with 4 rebounds each. Josie Kahlandt led the team with 3 steals. Elizabeth Polk and Valerie Uehling each had a blocked shot. Maelee Beacom and Grace Schlueter each stood in for a charge.
The Lady Raiders will close out their regular season at home hosting Clarkson-Leigh on 2/11/2020, Boys Town on 2/13/2020 and BRLD on 2/14/2020.
