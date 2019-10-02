The Logan View/Scribner-Snyder Lady Raiders competed in a triangular on last Tuesday night with Humphrey/LHF and West Point-Beemer, both very tough teams. West Point-Beemer came into the match with a 6-13 record and went away with a two set to one for their 7th win. Humphrey/LHF came in with a 9-6 record and walked off with their 10th win of the season with sweep of two sets.
Vs. West Point-Beemer
The Lady Raiders came out ready to play and took the first set 25-16. West Point-Beemer recovered and took the second set 25-19 and the third set 25-15.
Leading the Lady Raiders at the net was Emily Lewin with 29 attacks and 7 kills. Tyler Christianson had 25 attacks with 9 kills. Dream Daugherty had 21 attacks with 7 kills. Kristal Svehla had 11 attacks and one kill. Adrian Kroeker led the team with 2 block assists at the net. Regan Klein, Tyler Christianson and Kristal Svehla each had a block assist. Elizabeth Hull led the team with 11 digs followed by Emily Lewin with 10 digs. Dream Daugherty and Adrian Kroeker each had 8 digs.
LVSS was 81% efficient in their serving with 11 service errors. Leading the way for LVSS was Tyler Christianson with 11 for 14 and a service ace. Kristal Svehla had 9 of 11 with 2 service aces, Dream Daugherty was 6 of 9 and had a service ace, Emily Lewin was 5 of 7 and Reagan Klein was 6 for 6 with a service ace. Elizabeth Hull and Nia Meyer each also had a service ace.
Vs Humphrey/LHF
The Lady Bulldogs of Humphrey/LHF had a tough time with the Lady Raiders in the opening set as the were able to pull out a win 25-23. They went on to take the second set 25-16 for the set sweep and the match win 2-0
Leading the Lady Raiders at the net were Emily Lewin with 22 attacks and 9 kills. Following her was Tyler Christianson with 15 attacks and 5 kills and Dream Daugherty had 13 attacks with one kill. Kristal Svehla had 3 blocks including one solo and Dream Daugherty had 2 block assists. Elizabeth Hull led the team with 10 digs followed by Emily Lewin and Reagan Klein with 7 digs each. Klein had 15 set assists for the match.
The team was 87.5% efficient in their serving. They were led by Emily Lewin and Kristal Svehla with 7 for 7, Lewin had an ace serve. Reagan Klein and Dream Daugherty each were 7 for 8. Daugherty had an ace serve.
Next
The Lady Raiders will be traveling to Clarkson on Tuesday (10/1) to take on Clarkson/Leigh in a dual match. Then they will be come home to take on Madison on Thursday (10/3). Then host BRLD on Tuesday (10/9).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.