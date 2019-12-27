The Logan View/Scribner-Snyder Lady Raiders dropped a pair of game during the week. They fell to Columbus Lakeview on Tuesday and lost to Tekamah-Herman on Thursday night.
Vs. Columbus Lakeview
Columbus Lakeview took off and led 16-9 at the end of the opening period and led at halftime 27-14. They hung in from there to lose by 15, 38-53.
The Lady Raiders shot 54% (15 of 28) in 2-pointers, 8% (1 for 13) in 3-pointers and 50% ( 5 of 19) from the line. They had 16 turnovers for the game.
Leading the team in scoring was Valerie Uehling with 13 points hitting 6 for 9 in 2-pointers and 1 for 1 at the line. Cailey Stout followed with 7 points hitting 3 for 6 in 2-pointers and 1 for 2 at the line. Maelee Beacom had 6 points hitting 3 for 4 in 2-pointers.
Cailey Stout led the team with 4 rebounds followed by Maelee Beacom and Karlie Hansen each with 3 rebounds. Liz Polk and Valerie Uehling each had 2 assists. Josie Kahlandt led the team with 3 steals.
Vs Tekamah-Herman
The Lady Raiders started out the game holding tight to the Lady Tigers with the opening period ending in an 11-11 tie. The Lady Tigers moved ahead and led 22-15 at halftime. Tekamah-Herman went on to a 53-30 win over the Lady Raiders.
The Lady Raiders shot 31% (8 of 26) in 2-pointers, 37% (3 of 11) in 3-pointers and 42% (5 for 12) at the line. They had 21 turnovers for the game.
Leading the scoring for LVSS was Valerie Uehlinig with 7 points, hitting 1 for 3 in 2-pointers, 1 for 3 in 3-pointers and 2 for 4 at the line. Liz Polk had 6 points, hitting 3 for 3 in 2-pointers, Maelee Beacom had 6, and Josie Kahlandt had 5 points.
Josie Kahlandt led the team with 7 rebounds followed by Cailey Stout with 6 and Maelee Beacom with 4 rebounds. Valerie Uehling led the team with 4 assists. Reagan Klein had 2 blocked shots, Valerie Uehling and Maelee Beacom each had a blocked shot.
Next up for the Lady Raiders will the Holiday Tournament at Logan View beginning on Saturday December 28th. Please check www.loganview.org for game times.
