The Logan View Scribner-Snyder Lady Raiders lost three this week. They lost to 8-4 DC West and 11-0 North Bend Central, then lost a close heartbreaker to Stanton.
Vs. DC West
The Lady Raiders first hosted DC West on Tuesday. DCW jumped to a 15-6 lead by the end of the first quarter and led 28-11 at halftime on their way to a big win 51-25.
The Lady Raiders shot only 19% (7 of 37) in 2-pointers,18% (2 for 11) in 3-pointers and 56% (5 of 9) at the line. The team had 19 turnovers for the game and 12 steals.
Valerie Uehling led the team with15 points hitting 5 for 12 in 2-pointers, 1 for 4 in 3-pointers and 2 for 3 at the line. Other scorers for LVSS were Josie Kahlandt with 5 points, Maelee Beacom with 3 points and Grace Schlueter with 2 points.
Valerie Uehling led the team with 6 rebounds followed by Cailey Stout with 3 rebounds. Stout had a blocked shot.
Vs. North Bend Central
The Lady Raiders took to the road heading to North Bend on Friday. The Lady Tigers were rated #2 in Class C1 and 11-0. They were all of that as they jumped up 25-6 in the first quarter and led at halftime 41-11. It was running clock most of the second half. LVSS was only able to get 3 points in the half as they lost 14-60.
The Lady Raiders shot only 16% (4 for 25) in 2-pointers, 0 for 5 in 3-pointers and 75% (6 for 8) at the line. The team had 29 turnovers for the game.
Grace Schlueter led the Lay Raiders with 7 points, hitting 3 for 5 in 2-pointers and 1 for 2 at the line. Other scorers for LVSS were Josie Kahlandt with 3 points, Maelee Beacom and Karlie Hansen with 2 points each. Cadynce Stockcamp led the team with 4 rebounds followed by Grace Schlueter with 3 rebounds.
Vs. Stanton
LVSS traveled to Stanton to play the 2-10 Lady Mustangs. Stanton led after the opening period 22-17 and held the lead 25-19 at halftime in a low scoring 2nd quarter. Stanton was able to hold on the lead to the end for the 54-49 win over the Lady Raiders.
The Lady Raiders shot 26% (6 of 23) in 2-pointers, 42% (10 of 24) in 3-pointers and 50% (7 for 14) at the line. The team had 19 turnovers and 15 steals.
Josie Kahlandt led the team with 27 points, hitting 1 for 3 in 2-pointers, 7 for 14 in 3-pointers and 4 for 4 at the line. Maelee Beacom had 12 points, hitting 1 for 5 in 2-pointers, 3 for 6 in 3-pointers and 1 for 4 at the line. Other scorers for LVSS were Valerie Uehling with 4 points, Karlie Hansen, Grace Schlueter and Cailey Stout with 2 points each.
Josie Kahlandt led the team with 9 rebounds, followed by Maelee Beacom with 6 rebounds and Grace Schlueter with 4 rebounds. Valerie Uehling had 6 assists and Liz Polk had 3 assists. Karlie Hansen led the team with 5 steals followed by Valerie Uehling with 4 and Maelee Beacom with 3 steals. Cailey Stout and Maelee Beacom each had a blocked shot.
Next
The Lady Raiders will host Madison on Tuesday (Jan. 14), Wisner Pilger on Friday (Jan. 18) and Arlington on Tuesday (Jan. 21).
