The Lady Raiders hosted Howells-Dodge in court action at Logan View this past week. LVSS matched up with the Jaguars and it was a battle from the start.
LVSS hung right with the Jaguars in the first quarter of play scoring 12 points while the Jags hit for 15. Both teams were on an even keel in the second period putting up 7 points each and LVSS headed to the locker room at halftime trailing by a slim margin 19-22.
In the second half the Lady Raiders were on a mission as they pressured the Jaguars on defense, getting up and down the court and hitting from the field. LVSS edged ahead of the Jags 30-28 half way through the 3rd quarter but Howells-Dodge answered back. The fight was in full force and at the end of the third quarter the score was tied 37 all. LVSS was determined and could see their hard work paying off as they connected from the field and trailed by just two points with a little over 2 minutes to play in the game. The Lady Raiders continued to battle but Howells-Dodge got the edge on them and fouls came into play. LVSS gave it their all but couldn’t hold on and suffered the loss 47-54.
The Lady Raiders shot 31% (11 of 36) in 2-pointers, 56% (5 for 9) in 3-pointers and 53% (10 of 19) at the line. The team had 15 turnovers. Howells-Dodge shot 39% (11 of 28) in 2-pointers, 37% (7 of 19) in 3-pointers and 50% (11 of 22) at the line. The team had 14 turnovers.
Josie Kahlandt led the team with 18 points, hitting 1 for 3 in 2-pointers, 3 for 6 in 3-pointers and 7 for 8 at the line. Maelee Beacom had 10 points, hitting 2 for 6 in 2-pointers and 2 for 2 in 3-pointers. Valerie Uehling had 9 points, hitting 4 for 11 in 2-pointers and 1 for 3 at the line. Other scorers were Grace Schlueter had 6 points, Caydence Stockamp and Cailey Stout with 2 points each.
Grace Schlueter led the team with 9 rebounds followed by Josie Kahlandt 7 rebounds, Karlie Hansen with 5 and Maelee Beacom with 4 rebounds. Valerie Uehling led the team with 5 assists and 3 steals. Karlie Hansen had a blocked shot.
The Lady Raiders competed in the first round of the East Husker Conference Basketball Tournament that started last week. LVSS faced off against West Point Beemer in Bancroft last Friday night. The Lady Raiders were hoping to avenge the loss they suffered against the Cadets a week earlier but it wasn’t meant to be. LVSS came out strong but the Cadets couldn’t be contained and took the lead in the first quarter and never looked back. LVSS made a run at them in the final period to no avail. LVSS suffered the loss 33-49.
The Lady Raiders shot 35% (9 of 26) in 2-pointers, 29% (2 for 7) in 3-pointers and 60% (9 of 15) at the line. The team had 27 turnovers. LVSS won the battle on the boards 31-20 in rebounds. West Point-Beemer shot 41% (13 of 32) in 2-pointers, 18% (3 of 17) in 3-pointers and 88% (14 of 16) at the line. The team had only 9 turnovers.
Maelee Beacom led the Lady Raiders with 11 points hitting 2 for 5 in 2-pointers, 1 for 3 in 3-pointers and 4 for 6 at the line. Other scorers for LVSS were Josie Kahlandt with 6 points, Karlie Hansen with 5, Reagan Klein 4, Paige Kotik 3, Sophia Vacha with 2, Valerie Uehling and Cailey Stout with one point each.
Josie Kahlandt led the team with 8 rebounds followed by Maelee Beacom and Cailey Stout with 6 rebounds each and Reagan Klein with 5 rebounds. Valerie Uehling led the team with 3 assists. Josie Kahlandt and Cailey Stout each had a blocked shot.
The Lady Raiders will be facing Wisner-Pilger on Thursday (2/6) at Howells-Dodge. First game of the night is at 4:30 with Madison and Twin Rivers being the first game followed by Logan View-Scribner-Snyder and Wisner-Pilger and the late game Stanton and Howells-Dodge.
