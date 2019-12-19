Lady Raiders 2-2 with win/loss week
By Amy Kremke
Sports Editor
The LVSS Lady Raiders Basketball team went 1-1 in last week’s court contests bringing their record to 2-2 on the year.
Vs. Wayne
The Lady Raiders first game of the week on Tuesday was at home against the Wayne Blue Devils. LVSS was coming off a 47-30 victory over Twin River the week prior and was hoping to use the momentum to topple the Blue Devils. LVSS had a tough go out of the gate as Wayne jumped out to an early lead in the first quarter and never looked back. The Lady Raiders battled and never gave up but couldn’t stop the Blue Devils and suffered the loss 30-78.
LVSS Shot 31% (10 of 32) in 2-pointers, 14% (1 of 7) in 3-pointers and 88% (7 of 8) from the line. The team had 29 turnovers. Wayne shot 73% (32 of 44) in 2-pointers, 44% (4 of 9) in 3-pointers and 40% (2 for 5) at the line. They had only 10 turnovers.
Valerie Uehling led the team in scoring 8 points hitting 4 of 5 in 2-pointers. Josie Kahlandt had 6 points hitting 1 for 4 in 2-pointers and 4 for 4 at the line. Maelee Beacon led the team with 5 rebounds followed by Valerie Uehling with 4 rebounds. Uehling also had a blocked shot.
Vs Cedar Bluffs
LVSS regrouped and headed to Cedar Bluffs on Thursday night to take on the Wildcats. The Raiders went right to work against Cedar Bluffs and pressured them on defense causing turnovers that gave LVSS opportunities to start to take control of the game. The Lady Raiders did just that and at the end of the first quarter LVSS led 11-8. The Raiders kept up the pressure on defense and it rattle the Wildcats allowing LVSS to put up 16 more points in the second quarter and they took a 27-14 lead into the locker room at halftime. The Lady Raiders came out in the second half and hit for 15 points each in the third and fourth quarters while holding the Wildcats to just 11 total points. LVSS claimed the victory beating the Wildcats 57-24.
LVSS Shot 39% (19 of 53) in 2-pointers, 40% (6 of 15) in 3-pointers and 33% (1 for 3) at the line. The team had 21 turnovers.
Josie Kahlandt led the team with 24 points hitting 4 of 10 in 2-pointers, 5 of 11 in 3-pointers and 1 for 2 at the line. Valerie Uehling had 15 points hitting 6 for 8 in 2-pointers and 1 for 3 in 3-pointers. Josie Kahlandt led the team with 7 rebounds followed by Cailey Stout with 6 rebounds, Liz Polk and Maelee Beacom each had 4 rebounds. Maelee Beacom led the team with 4 assists and Valerie Uehling led the team with 5 steals. Liz Polk, Reagan Klein and Cailey Stout each had a blocked shot.
Next up for the Lady Raiders will be two road games played Tuesday, December 17th at Columbus Lakeview and Thursday, December 19th at Tekamah/Herman before Christmas break. Basketball action will resume after Christmas when LVSS will play in the Holiday Tournament at Logan View beginning on Saturday December 28th. Please check www.loganview.org for game times.
