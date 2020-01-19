The Lady Knights rolled to two more wins this week, easily destroying Stanton on Friday night, then traveled to Murdock and jumped quickly to a big first quarter lead and went on to a big win for their 12th of the season against no losses.
Vs. Stanton
The Lady Knights held Stanton to single digits in every quarter allowing 2, 4, 4, and 3 in each quarter. The tenacious press applied by the locals allowed Stanton to only get 2 shots off at the basket in the first quarter and four shots in the 2nd quarter. O-C led 16-2 after one quarter and 47-6 at halftime. Kennedy Benne had 8 points in the opening period and 15 points in the 2nd quarter. They had a running clock for the second half as the Lady Knights took their 11th win 61-13.
The Lady Knights shot 45% (19 of 42) in 2-pointers, 33% (3 of 9) in 3-pointers and 61% (14 of 23) at the line. They had only 10 turnovers for the game and had 26 steals and 100 deflections as a team.
Stanton hit 27% (4 for 15) in 2-pointers, 17% (1 of 6) in 3-pointers and 25% (2 for 8) at the line. They had 32 turnovers for the game.
Kennedy Benne finished the game with 26 points, hitting 9 of 14 in 2-pointers, 1 for 2 in 3-pointers and 5 for 6 at the line. Syd Guzinski had 11 points, hitting 1 for 3 in 2-pointers and 2 for 2 in 3-pointers and 3 for 5 at the line. Eight other players scored; Chaney Nelson and Mya Guzinski (3 for 3 at the line) had 5 points each, Edie Anderson and Jeannina Blahak each had 4 points, Sadie Nelson and Shea Johnson each had 2 points, Laryn Johnson and Makenna Pearson each had one point.
Makenna Pearson led the team with 6 rebounds. Syd Guzinski, Sadie Nelson and Jeannina Blahak each had 4 rebounds and Kennedy Benne had 3 rebounds. Mya Guzinski led the team with 6 assists, averaging 5.6 assists per game. Sadie Nelson followed with 4 assists.
Mya Guzinski also led the team with 6 steals. Kennedy Benne and Sadie Nelson each had 4 steals, Chaney Nelson, Syd Guzinski and Makenna Pearson each had 3 steals. Jeannina Blahak, Syd Guzinski and Sadie Nelson each had a blocked shot. Mya Guzinski had 22 deflections, Chaney Nelson and Kennedy Benne each had 16 deflections and Sadie Nelson had 14 deflections.
Vs. Elmwood Murdock.
The Elmwood-Murdock Lady Knights came into the game with a 5-5 record. They out sized the O-C Lady Knights especially with their 6’5” sophomore center. Jeannina Blahak and Makenna Pearson held her in tow allowing her to touch the ball just twice holding her to one free throw made.
The O-C Lady Knights jumped to a big lead in the first quarter, 18-3. Their full court pressure made if difficult for E-M to make it down court. They scored their first point of the game with about 2:30 left in the first quarter. Kennedy Benne had 9 points in the opening period. They held on to lead at halftime 26-9 as they held to the end to win 58-33.
The O-C Lady Knights shot 42% (16 of 38), 33% (5 for 15) and 48% (11 for 23) at the line. The team had only 13 turnovers, 27 steals and 75 deflections.
Elmwood-Murdock shot 30% (6 of 20) in 2-pointers, 30% (3 for 10) in 3-pointers and 53% (10 of 19) at the line.
Kennedy Benne led the team with 22 points, hitting 4 for 11 in 2-pointers, 4 for 8 in 3-pointers and 2 for 3 at the line. Chaney Nelson had 14 points, hitting 4 for 5 in 2-pointers, 1 for 1 in 3-pointers and 3 for 5 at the line. Other scorers for O-C were Jeannina Blahak with 6 points, Edie Anderson and Sadie Nelson with 5 points each, Syd Guzinski with 4 and Johnna Peterson with 2 points.
Kennedy Benne led the team with 5 rebounds, followed by Mya Guzinski with 4, Makenna Pearson and Jeannina Blahak with 3 rebounds each. Mya Guzinski had 8 assists followed by Kennedy Benne with 5 and Sadie Nelson with 3 assists. Kennedy Benne had 9 steals followed by Sadie Nelson with 6 and Mya Guzinski with 5 steals. Jeannina Blahak had 3 blocked shots (25 for the season) and Makenna Pearson had one blocked shot. Kennedy Benne led the team with 19 deflections followed by Mya Guzinski with 14 and Sadie Nelson with 11 deflections.
Next
The O-C Lady Knights will be traveling to Lyons on Friday and face the undefeated 12-0 Lady Wolverines. Girls JV will begin the night at 4:30 followed by JV boys the girls’ and boys’ varsity. This will be a matchup of #2 Oakland-Craig and #3 BRLD. This is the start of a tougher schedule. They will then return home to face the 8-3 Tekamah-Herman Lady Tigers on Tuesday (Jan 21) followed by 11-0 and #2 in North Bend Central on Friday Jan. 24 at home. Both nights begin with JV games at 4:30. Saturday Jan. 25 they will travel to Creighton University’s DJ Sokol Arena to face Class B 6-4 and #8 in Class B in Lincoln, Norris with game time being 7:00.
