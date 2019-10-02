The Oakland-Craig Lady Knights traveled to Arlington to compete a triangular with GACC included. The Lady Knights opened with the host team in the first game of the night.
Vs. Arlington
Arlington led off scoring the first two points. Kennedy Benne had a short run to put O-C up 4-2. The two teams battled back and forth until with the teams tied at 9-9 Laryn Johnson and Kennedy Benne had short service runs t put O-C up 15-10. With O-C up 17-14 Ashten Rennerfeldt had a service run of 7-points to take the opening set 25-14.
The second set O-C came out strong with Kennedy Benne having a 6-point service run followed by Josie Richards with a 4-point run and O-C was up 11-1. A short run by Bailey Helzer put O-C up 16-3. Arlington made a run for it and drew to 10-16. O-C was able to maintain the lead and took the set 25-18 and the match 2-0.
GACC
The Lady Knights had defeated GACC in the NEN tournament at the beginning of the season 2-1.
GACC got the first two points of the first set. O-C tied it at 2-2. With the score 4-2 GACC, Josie Richards had a 5-point run to go up 6-4. Ashten Rennerfeldt had a 5-point run and Bailey Helzer followed with a short service run to put O-C up 16-6. A short run by Kennedy Benne Put O-C up 21-11. They went on to take the set 25-19.
The second set O-C’s Kennedy Benne started with a 4-point run. GACC battled back and took a 17-14 lead. A short run by Laryn Johnson brought the teams into a tie 20-20. Kennedy Benne served O-C to a 24-21 lead. And O-C took the second set 25-22 and the match 2-0.
The wins give O-C a 9-6 record for the season.
