The Oakland-Craig Lady Knights had two matches this past week losing to the Humphrey/LHF Lady Bulldogs on Tuesday and defeating Yutan on the road Thursday.
Vs. Humphrey/LHF
The lady Knights hosted Humphrey/LHF on Tuesday in a best 3 out of 5 sets.
The Lady Knights opened in the first set with Humphrey/LHF jumping to a lead of 6-3. The Lady Knights tied with Bailey Helzer serving 6-6. O-C closed the gap with the short run by Kennedy Benne, 11-12. HLHF pulled ahead 17-11 with a 4-point run. They got up 20-12 when Ashten Rennerfeldt had a 4-point run to bring O-C back to 17-21. The Lady Bulldogs held that lead to the end of the set taking it 25-19.
The second set Humphrey took the lead early 4-2. Ashten Rennerfeldt had a short run to give O-C the lead 6-4 for the first time in the match. Another 4-point run by Mya Guzinski put O-C up 12-6. Short runs by Laryn Johnson and Josie Richards put O-C up 19-11. They held that lead as Laryn Johnson served out the short run to take the set 25-15.
The Lady Bulldogs started with a 4-1 lead. Josie Richards had a 3-point run to take a 5-4 lead. Bailey Helzer had a 4-point run to put O-C up 9-4. The Lady Bulldogs came back to tie the set 13-13. Serves by Ashten Rennerfeldt and Bailey Helzer put O-C up 18-14. HLHF drew back to within one 18-19 and managed to work to a lead of 22-19 looking good top push the match to a 5th set. But HLHF had a 4-point run to take the lead 24-22 and took the set out 25-23 and took the match 3-1.
Vs Yutan
O-C traveled to Yutan for an exciting match with the Yutan Lady Chieftains. This was to be a bet 3 out of 5 set match again.
The opening set Yutan took an early lead 5-2. Ashten Rennerfeldt served the Lady Knights into a 5-5 tie. The two teams battled to 6 ties until the Lady Knight’s Mya Guzinski came to serve with the teams tied at 21-21, served out the set 25-21.
The second set Ashten Rennerfeldt had a 3-point run to give O-C an 8-3 lead. Yutan battled back to a 19-19 tie. Kennedy Benne had a 4-point run to put O-C up 24-10 and won the set 25-20 on a Yutan serve.
The third set was an unbelievable set as neither team waned to give up the set loss- Yutan to survive to another set and O-C for the match win. A service run by Josie Richards put O-C up 6-2. Yutan battled back to 13-13 tie. The two teams went back and forth with neither team getting much more than a two to three point lead. They tied at 21-21. Yutan had a short run to go up 24-21 serving the set point, which O-C won back the serve and Ashten Rennerfeldt served O-C to a 24-24 tie. Yutan went up 25-25, then the Lady Knights went up 26-25. The teams tied at 26, 27, 28, 29 and 30 with each team having a chance to take it out. They tied at 32 and 33 when Bailey Helzer served the winning point 34-32 for the set win and the match win 3-0.
Next
The Lady Knights will host North Bend Central at home on Tuesday Sept. 24. Then they travel to Arlington for a triangular with Guardian Angels and Arlington on Thursday Sept. 26. They will then host a triangular with Tekamah-Herman and Stanton on Oct. 1, then travel to Lyons to face the Lady Wolverines of BRLD on Oct. 3. Then they will compete in the Clarkson tournament on Oct. 5.
