The Oakland-Craig Lady Knights volleyball team is on a roll lately. The just won their third triangular in a row on Tuesday night in West Point with their wins over the West Point-Beemer Lady Cadets and DC West Lady Falcons. Thursday, they won their 10th of their last 11 games with a win over Pender. They have extended their record for the season to 17-7.
West Point-Beemer Triangular
Vs. DC West
DC West holds a record of 16-8. DC west had defeated West Point-Beemer easily in the first match of the night. But the Lady Knights handed them their 8th loss of the season in some tightly fought sets.
The two teams went back and forth. O-C had an 8-6 lead when DCW had a short run to go up 10-8. Josie Richards had a short run to put O-C up 13-12. The Falcons had a run that put DCW up 18-13. A short run by Ashten Rennerfeldt and a 4-point run by Bailey Helzer put the Lady Knights back on top 21-19. A short run by DCW put them up 23-21. DC West got to set point first but O-C won the serve and Laryn Johnson served O-C to a 25-24 lead. The teams tied 4 times before DC west took the lead with a service error and served up the winning point to take the opening set 30-28.
In the second set DC West took a 3-0 lead to start. Josie Richards had a 4-point run to put O-C up 5-3. The Lady Falcons took a 13-11 lead and O-C took the lead back at 14-13 on a short run by Josie Richards. DCW took the lead at 19-16 and held it to 22-18. Kennedy Benne had a 5-point run to put O-C to set point 24-22. They took it out breaking the serve for DC West giving the Lay Knights the set win at 25-23 and tie the match at 1-1.
The third and tie-breaking set Kennedy Benne had a 6-point service run to start the set out. DC West came back to 5-7. Bailey Helzer had a short run to put O-C up 11-5. DC West had a short run answered by a 4-point run by Bailey Helzer to put O-C up 16-8. They held the lead toward the end of the set when the Lady Falcons had a 4-point run to come back to 22-23. O-C won the serve and Mya Guzinski served the winning point 25-22 for the set and match win 2-1.
Stats for the Lady Knights were Ashten Rennerfeldt with 24 digs; Bailey Helzer had 3 ace serves, 18 kills, 4 blocks and 22 digs; Josie Richards had 4 ace serves, a kill, a block, 17 assists and 15 digs; Kennedy Benne had 10 kills and 26 digs; Laryn Johnson had one dig; Makenna Pearson had 5 kills, 3 blocks and 2 digs; Mya Guzinski had 5 kills, a block, 12 assists and 12 digs; and Rheanna Paul had a kill, a block and a dig.
Vs. West Point Beemer
O-C’s next opponent was the host team West Point Beemer Lady Cadets (8-17). The Lady Knights drew first blood scoring the first two points. West Point Beemer answered with a 4-point run to go up 5-2. The two teams worked to a 9-9 tie when Mya Guzinski had a short run to put O-C up 12-9. WPB retook the lead at 14-13. Short runs by Kennedy Benne and Josie Richards put O-C up 19-15. The Lady Cadets took the lead back at 20-19. The two teams went back and forth a bit until O-C won the serve and Mya Guzinski served and Kennedy Benne got the kill to finish the set at 27-25.
The second set the two teams battled most of the way though the set. West Point-Beemer moved ahead 14-12. Josie Richards had a short run to put O-C up 15-14. Another short run by Ashten Rennerfeldt put O-C up 18-15. They maintained that lead when Kennedy Benne had a short run to put O-C at set and game point 24-19. O-C lost the serve, but O-C broke the Lady Cadets serve to take the set 25-20 and the match 2-0.
Stats for the Lady Knights were Ashten Rennerfeldt with 22 digs; Bailey Helzer had an ace serve, 11 kills, 2 blocks and 9 digs; Josie Richards had an ace serve, a kill, 10 assists and 9 digs; Kennedy Benne had 5 kills and 14 digs; Laryn Johnson had a dig; Makenna Pearson had a kill, 2 blocks and 2 digs; Mya Guzinski had 2 kills, 6 assists and 4 digs; and Rheanna Paul had 3 blocks.
Pender
The Lady Knights hosted the Pender Lady Pendragons on Thursday night. Pender is 6-17 on the season. This was to be a best 3 of 5 set match.
The Lady Knights started winning the serve and Kennedy Benne had a short run to put O-C up 4-0. Ashten Rennerfeldt had a 6-point run to put O-C up 12-2. The lead was maintained at 19-11 when Pender had the wrong server come up and served a few points. The points were removed and the Lady Knights got a point and the set continued. Laryn Johnson came in and served out the last two points to give O-C the set win 25-13.
The second set Kennedy Benne had a 4-point run to start the set. O-C led 9-7 when Mya Guzinski had a short run to put the Lady Knights up to 13-7. Josie Richards had a short run to put O-C up 18-10. Ashten Rennerfeldt had a 6-point run to serve out the set 25-13.
The third set O-C opened a lead of 3-0. Bailey Helzer had a short run to put O-C up 10-4. After Mya Guzinski finished serving the Lady Knights were up 14-6. Kennedy Benne had a 4-point run to go up 20-9. Mya Guzinski had an ace serve to end the set 25-15 and the match 3-0.
Stats for the Lady Knights were Ashten Rennerfeldt with one ace serve, one kill and 29 digs; Bailey Helszer had 2 ace serves, 16 kills, 3 blocks and 16 digs; Josie Richards had an ace serve, 4 kills, a block, 23 assists and 5 digs; Kennedy Benne had 2 ace serves, 12 kills and 23 digs; Laryn Johnson had an ace rve and a dig; Makenna Pearson had 4 kills, a block and 5 digs; Mya Guzinski had 4 kills, 21 assists and 6 digs; and Rheanna Paul had a kill and a dig.
Next
The next action will be Tuesday (10/15) with the Lady Knights hosting the final triangular of the season with 12-10 Logan View/Scribner-Snyder and 19-11 Fremont Bergan. Thursday (10/17) the Lady Knights will begin action in the East Husker Conference tournament. They will be playing Twin River in the first round at Humphrey. Game time is 4:30. The tournament continues on Saturday with the highest seed team on the winners side and the losers side.
