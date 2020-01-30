The Oakland-Craig Lady Knights came into the week rated #1 in Omaha and #2 in Lincoln. They were rated #10 in all classes. They picked up three more wins this week defeating two state rated teams. The opened the week with an easy win over the Tekamah-Herman Lady Tigers on Tuesday. Then had a showdown with Class C1 #1 North Bend Central Lady Tigers on Friday and came away with a narrow win. Then, faced #9 in Class B, Norris at Creighton University and came away with another win to move their record to 17-0 for the season.
Vs. Tekamah-Herman
The Lady Knights rolled over the Lady Tigers easily. They opened up jumping to 20-5 lead at the end of the opening quarter and led at halftime 38-18. Kennedy Benne had 11 points by halftime, Chaney Nelson also had 11 points and Sadie Nelson dropped in two 3’s during the second quarter. The O-C ladies went on to a 63-29 win.
The Lady Knights shot 46% (16 of 35) in 2-pointers, 40% (9 of 22) in 3-pointers but only 36% (4 of 11) from the line. The team had 9 turnovers and 14 steals.
Chaney and Sadie Nelson led the scoring with 16 points each followed by Kennedy Benne with 15 points. Chaney hit 3 for 5 in 2-pointers, 3 for 4 in 3-pointers and 1 for 2 at the line. Sadie hit 2 for 6 in 2-pointers and 4 for 8 in 3-pointers. Benne hit 5 for 8 in 2-pointers, 1 for 2 in 3-pointers and 2 for 2 at the line. Other scorers were Mya Guzinski and Edie Anderson with 3 points each and Sydney Guzinski with 2 points.
Mya Guzinski led the team with 6 rebounds followed by Sadie Nelson with 5, Kennedy Benne and Makenna Pearson with 4 rebounds each. Mya Guzinski led the team with 11 assists followed by Kennedy Benne with 4 and Sydney Guzinski with 3 assists. Mya Guzinski led the team with 4 steals followed by Chaney Nelson and Edie Anderson with 3 steals each. Mya Guzinski had 23 deflections followed by Chaney Nelson with 13 and Sydney Guzinski with 12 deflections. Chaney Nelson, Sydney Guzinski and Makenna Pearson each had a blocked shot.
Vs. North Bend Central
North Bend Central came into this game with a 15-0 record and the #1 rating in Class C1. The Lady Knights were 15-0 and #1 in Class C2 in Omaha. The Lady Knights had not defeated North Bend Central in 5 years, their last win was in 2013-14, 38-34.
Defense was the name of this game. The Lady Tigers took a 4-0 lead. O-C took their first lead 6-4 with 4:25 left in the opening period. The first quarter ended in a 10-10 deadlock. O-C took the lead early in the 2nd period and led 17-14 with 2:24 left in the half and led 22-16 at halftime.
The two teams were scoreless to the 4:33 mark when the Lady Knights went up 24-16. But North Bend came back to trail only by one, 25-26 with 0: 19.1 left in the quarter. O-C led 27-25 at the end of the third quarter. After the Lady Tigers tied the game early in the 4th quarter, O-C pulled out to a 5-point lead 36-31 with 4:19 left in the game. The Lady Tigers closed to within one 39-40 with 0:13.8 left in the game. They got possession of the ball with 0:09.6 left in the game. They inbounded the pass but the Lady Knights’ defense did not let them to even get a shot off as the ball went out of bounds at the buzzer went off to end the game. The Lady Knights took the win 40-39.
The Lady Knights shot 38% (15 of 40) in 2-pointers, 12% (1 of 12) in 3-pointers and only 47% (7 of 15) from the line. The team survived 19 turnovers and had 14 steals for the game. Unofficially North Bend Central shot 15 of 35 in 2-pointers, 1 of 9 in 3-pointers and 6 of 19 at the line.
Kennedy Benne led the team with 12 points, hitting 5 of 12 in 2-pointers and 2 for 3 at the line. Chaney Nelson followed with 8 points hitting 4 of 8 in 2-pointers and Makenna Pearson had 7 points, hitting 3 for 5 in 2-pointers and 1 for 2 at the line. Other scorers were Sydney Guzinski with 5 points, Sadie Nelson with 4, Edie Anderson and Jeannina Blahak had 2 points.
Jeannina Blahak led the team with 7 rebounds followed by Kennedy Benne with 6, Mya Guzinski and Makenna Pearson each had 4 rebounds. Mya Guzinski led the team with 4 assists followed by Kennedy Benne with 3 assists. Benne led the team with 6 steals followed by Mya Guzinski with 3 steals. Mya Guzinski had 17, Kennedy Benne had 12 and Jeannina Blahak had 11 deflections. Jeannina Blahak and Mya Guzinski each had 2 blocked shots, Chaney Nelson, Sadie Nelson and Edie Anderson each had a blocked shot.
Vs. Norris
The O-C Lady Knights traveled to Omaha to play #9 in Class B Norris at Creighton University in the Omaha Prep Classic. The Lady Knights were out sized as Norris had three starters at 6’0” to 6’2”.
Scoring came slow in the early part of the game. Norris led 4-1 with 3:55 left in the opening period. The two teams were tied at 8-8 at the end of the opening period. O-C took the lead with 4:24 left in the 2nd quarter 12-10. They maintained that lead to halftime with an 18-16 lead.
O-C led 26-23 with 1:44 left in the 3rd period. They led 32-26 at the end of the 3rd period. The Lady Knights extended their lead to 36-27 with 4:39 left in the game. The Lady Knights defense was tough not allowing many opportunities in the paint. They held the lead to the end as the Lady Knights won their 17th game of the season 48-40. Kennedy Benne had 11 points in the final period including 7 of 9 at the line.
The Lady Knights shot 37% (10 of 27) in 2-pointers, 29% (4 of 14) and 62% (16 of 26) at the line. The team struggled through 22 turnovers for the game.
Benne led the team with 28 points, hitting 7 of 17 in 2-pointers, 1 for 1 in 3-pointers and 11 for 14 at the line. Other scorers for O-C were Chaney Nelson with 6 points, Sadie Nelson with 5, Jeannina Blahak with 4, Syd Guzinski with 3 and Makenna Pearson with 2 points.
Kennedy Benne had her 3rd double/double for the season with 10 rebounds to go with her 28 points. It’s her 9th for her career. Jeannina Blahak had 7 rebounds and Makenna Pearson had 4 rebounds. Mya Guzinski had 5 assists, giving her 97 assists for the season. Kennedy Benne led the team with 6 steals giving her 93 steals for the season. Kennedy Benne had 15 deflections for the game and Makenna Pearson had 9 deflections. Jeannina Blahak had 2 blocked shots, Sadie Nelson and Makenna Pearson each had a blocked shot.
Next
Tuesday the Lady Knights will travel to Humphrey to face the #3 in Class D1 16-1 Humphrey/LHF. Their only loss was to North Bend Central. JV games start at 4:00. Next stop is the East Husker Conference Tournament. The Girls will have a bye on Friday for the first round of the EHC Tourney as the #1 seed team. They will host the second round on Monday (2-3) playing the winner of Howells-Dodge and Tekamah-Herman in the late game following the first game at 6:00. Semi finals and finals will be played at Midland University this year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.