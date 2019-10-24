The Oakland-Craig Lady Knights came out of the East Husker Conference tournament with three wins and one loss and third place. They also came out of the tournament with new school record of 21 wins against 9 losses. The Old record was 20 wins against 14 losses in 2014.
Vs. Twin River
The Oakland-Craig Lady Knights started East Husker Conference tourney action last Thursday in Humphrey. They came into the tournament with an 18-8 record on the season. Their first opponent was 7-17 Twin River in the opening game of the evening. What should have been a two sets and out match turned out to be a little more of a challenge.
The Lady Knights came out in the opening set a bit slow as Twin River jumped out in front 7-1. But The O-C ladies did not allow them to get too far ahead as short runs by Bailey Helzer and Mya Guzinski brought O-C put them up 10-9. The two teams went back and forth on serves with O-C just not able to get that lead. A short run by Mya Guzinski brought O-C to a tie at 20-20. But Twin River took the set out 25-21 to go up 1-0 in the match.
The second set Twin River scored the first 3 points. They moved ahead 7-4 and held the lead at 14-10 when suddenly it was like a switch turned on and Josie Richards brought O-C to 12-14. Ashten Rennerfeldt came up to serve and Twin Rivers just could not break the serve and had big run of 8-points to put O-C up 21-15. The two teams exchanged serves the rest of the way as O-C took the set 25-19 to tie the match at 1-1.
The third set O-C got up 3-1 to start. But the two team exchanged serves with O-C with them edging ahead 14-11. A short run by Mya Guzinski put O-C up 18-12. A couple more short runs by Laryn Johnson and Kennedy Benne put O-C at set point 24-15. Twin River made run at them, but O-C broke their serve and took the set 25-18 and the match2-1.
The Lady Knights had 148 attacks at the net with 41 kills. Kennedy Benne led the way with 59 attacks with 17 kills, Bailey Helzer had 36 attacks with 12 kills, Mya Guzinski had 27 attacks with 3 kills, Makenna Pearson had 14 attacks with 4 kills and Josie Richards had 13 attacks with 3 kills.
Bailey Helzer had 2 solo blocks, Josie Richards had one solo block and Rheanna Paul had a block assist. Ashten Rennerfeldt and Kennedy Benne each had 25 digs, Bailey Helzer had 19 and Josie Richards had 14 digs, Rennerfeldt led the team with 23 receives on serves followed by Kennedy Benne with 13 and Bailey Helzer with 11. Josie Richard had 20 set assists and Mya Guzinski had 11 set assists.
The Lady Knights were 97% successful on their serves with only 2 service errors. Ashten Rennerfeldt was 14 for 14 on serves, Bailey Helzer was 12 for 12, Mya Guzinski was 13 for 14, Kennedy Benne was 11 for 12 with 2 service aces, Josie Richards was 9 for 9 with a service ace and Laryn Johnson was 9 for 9.
Vs Humphrey/LHF
The Lady Knights faced the Humphrey/LHF Lady Bulldogs, the host team. O-C had lost to them earlier in the season 1 set to 3 sets. The Lady Bulldogs came into the match with a 16-7 record. This was going to be a challenge for the Lady Knights as they needed to play a bit better than they did against their first opponent, Twin River.
The O-C ladies opened with the first 3 points of the set. Then the two teams exchanged serves for a while until with O-C up 9-7, The Lady Bulldogs took off on a long run of 9-point run to go up 17-9. But the Lady Knights rather than give up dug deep down and had a couple of short runs by Ashten Rennerfeldt and Bailey Helzer and O-C pull to 17-20. There were some exciting volleys during the set. Kennedy Benne had a short run to bring O-C into a 23-23 tie. The two teams exchanged serves but HLHF took the set 27-25.
Down 0-1 in sets, the “Never say die” Lady Knights came out in the second set and started out down 0-3. Josie Richards served O-C to a 5-4 lead. With the score tied at 5-5 Ashten Rennerfeldt came up to serve. She had the 8-point run in the Twin River game to spur O-C on in the second set. She had an 11-point service run frustrating the Lady Bulldogs. During this run there were some exciting pancake saves by HLHF and some exciting plays that it looked like it was going to hit the floor, but someone would get a hand on the ball and bring it back into play. Despite that long run the Lady Bulldogs battled back with a couple good service runs to come back to 17-21. But the Lady Knights held on and it was only right after the 11-point run that Ashten Rennerfeldt would serve the inning point finished off with a kill by Bailey Helzer. She had 7 kills in the second set alone. The teams were tied at 1-1 for the match.
The third and deciding set. the two teams exchanged points with the Lady Bulldogs going up 8-5 on a short run, answered by a short run by O-C’s Laryn Johnson to tie the set at 8-8. Another short run by Kennedy Benne put O-C up 11-9. The two teams tied at 15-15. The Lady Knights had a slight lead of 20-19 when they won the serve and Josie Richard ended the set with a 4-point run to close out the set 25-19 for the set win and the match win 2- to send the Lady Knights into the semi finals in Pender on Saturday to face the #1 seed North Bend Central Lady Tigers with their 16-7 record. O-C has faced the Lady Tigers twice losing 1-2 and 2-3. With this win, the Lady Knights tied the school record of 20 wins against their 8 losses. O-C had won 13 of their last 15 matches.
The O-C ladies had 147 attacks with 43 kills compared to the Lady Bulldogs 112 attacks with 29 kills. Bailey Helzer had 62 attacks with 28 kills, Kennedy Benne had 36 attacks with 5 kills, Mya Guzinski had 19 attacks with 3 kills and Josie Richards had 17 attacks with 4 kills.
Makenna Pearson had 5 blocks, 3 solo, Mya Guzinski had 4 blocks, 3 solo, Kennedy Benne and Rheanna Paul each had 3 blocks, one solo and Josie Richards and Bailey Helzer had each a solo block. Ashten Rennerfeldt led the team with 24 digs followed by Bailey Helzer with 22 digs, Kennedy Benne 19 and Josie Richards had 17 digs. Ashten Rennerfeldt led the team with 23 receives on serves followed by Kennedy Benne with 16 and Bailey Helzer with 10. Mya Guzinski had 17 set assists and Josie Richards had 16 set assists.
The Lady Knights were 93.3% successful on serve with 5 service errors compare to HLHF with 96.7% success with only 2 service errors. Ashten Rennerfeldt led the team in serves with 21 for 21, Kennedy Benne was 16 for 17, Josie Richards was 12 for 13. Laryn Johnson was 7 for 7, Mya Guzinski was 6 for 6 and Bailey Helzer was 6 for 9.
Vs. North Bend Central
On Saturday afternoon the Lady Knights faced the North Bend Central Lady Tigers for the third time this season. They lost to them in the NEN tournament at the beginning of the season 1-2 and then again during the season 2-3. They now face the Lady Tigers in the East Husker Conference tournament semi-finals game.
The first set the Lady Knights came out with a slow start once again. NBC moved ahead 4-2. The Lady Tigers had a few short runs while O-C struggled to get any runs started. The Lady Tigers expanded their lead to 22-9. Bailey Helzer broke the ice and had a short run to bring O-C to 13-22 as NBC took the first set 25-15.
The Lady Tigers started the second set going up 4-0. Josie Richards had a short run to make it 3-4. Ashten Rennerfeldt had a 3-point run to put O-C up 7-5. With the score 12-12 NBC had a short run to go up 15-12 followed by an answer by Josie Richards to tie it at 15. The two teams alternated leads. With the score 23-23 NBC scored to put them at set point but O-C won the serve and Josie Richards served the set out to take the set 26-24 and tie the match at 1-1.
The third set OC scored first but NBC moved up 4-1. Josie Richards served O-C to a 4-4 tie. NBC had a couple short runs to go up 11-7. They had another run to put them up 19-13. The Lady Tigers went on to take the set 25-19 and the match 2-1 sending O-C to the match for third place.
Vs. Stanton
The Lady Knights faced the Stanton Lady Mustang for third place. They had defeated Stanton during the season in a triangular in Oakland in two straight sets.
Stanton opened up with a 2-0 lead. They had a short run to put them up 7-3. Laryn Johnson had a short run to come to 8-10. Stanton went up 14-8. Kennedy Benne had a 4-point run to come back to 13-14. Stanton pulled ahead 18-14. Ashten Rennerfeldt who had some long runs in the opening two games in the tournament had a6-point run to put O-C up 21-18. Mya Guzinski served the winning point to take the set 25-20.
In the third set Stanton went up early 4-1. Once again Ashten Rennerfeldt stepped up and had a 5-point run to put O-C ahead 8-5. Stanton had a run a little later and they led 16-14. They held that lead and added another short run to go up over O-C 23-18. Laryn Johnson served a short run to come to 22-23. But Stanton took the set out 25-22 to tie the match at 1-1.
Stanton took an early lead 4-1 again. Ashten Rennerfeldt had 5-point run to go up 7-4. Bailey Helzer had a short run to put O-C up 10-6. Mya Guzinski had a 3-point run to put O-C up 14-8. Stanton battled back to 14-16. Stanton had a late short run to go up 22-21. But O-C was determined, and they won the serve and Kennedy Benne took served the set out 25-22 to take the match 2-1 and third place in the conference tournament consisting of 14 teams.
