The Oakland-Craig Lady Knights took their 5-game winning streak into the Clarkson tournament last weekend to face some tough competition. The defeated 13-5 Howells-Dodge in the opening round, lost to 19-2 CWC (Chambers, NE), and defeated 15-6 Cross County to take third place at the tournament. The Lady Knights have a 14-7 record for 2019.
Vs. Howells-Dodge
The Lady Knights opened the tournament with Howells-Dodge. The two teams battled close in the beginning of the opening set. The Lady Jaguars opened a 10-7 lead when Laryn Johnson came up to serve and had a short run to tie the set 11-11. Kennedy Benne and Josie Richards followed with short runs to put O-C up 15-12. Josie Richards added the lead to 19-13. Howells-Dodge battled back to 18-20. Mya Guzinski served out the set 25-19.
The second set Howells-Dodge opened up with a 3-1 lead. They expanded their lead to 17-10. O-C could not get any runs going as the dropped the set 16-25.
The third and deciding set Kennedy Benne put O-C up 3-0. Josie Richards expanded their lead to 8-2. Howells-Dodge had a short run to come back to 7-11. But O-C was able to pull ahead 21-12 and Josie Richards served out the set 25-15 for the win and the match win 2-1.
Vs CWC (Chambers)
CWC was O-C’s next opponent. They were a new team at the Clarkson tournament. They are a Class D1 school coming into the tournament with a 19-2 record and #8 in Class D1.
The Lady Renegades jumped to an 11-4 lead. The Lady Knights had a difficult time getting any runs going. But they managed to be within striking range trailing only 11-16. But CWC took the first set out 25-14.
The second set the Lady Knights battled tough with CWC. Trailing 5-8, Laryn Johnson came up to serve and had a 3-point run to put O-C up 9-8. A short run by Kennedy Benne put O-C up 12-10. Oakland-Craig expanded that lead to 16-11. But CWC put together a run to tie the set at 16-16. A 7-point run by CWC put them at set point 24-19. They took the set out 25-20 and the match 2-0.
Vs Cross County
The Lady Knights faced Cross County who came in as the #9 team in Class C2 with a 15-6 record.
The O-C Lady Knights took little time to take charge early in the opening set as Josie Richards had a 6-point run to go up 8-2. Cross County had a short run to come to 9-12 which was counted by a short run by Kennedy Benne to rebuild the lead to 16-10. Cross County tied the set at 17-17. Ashten Rennerfeldt followed with a 4-point run to go up 22-17. The score was tied again at 23-23. From there both teams had chances to take the set out. Ashten Rennerfeldt served the winning point to take the first set 30-28.
The Lady Knights trailed 4-5 when Ashten Rennerfeldt had a 4-point run to go up 9-5. Mya Guzinski put O-C in control with a 5-point run to go up 16-8. O-C maintained to the end of the set to win the set 25-18 and the match 2-0.
Next
The Lady Knights will be traveling to West Point for a triangular with 12-6 Douglas County West (DC West) and 8-15 West Point-Beemer on Tuesday (10/8), then host Pender in Oakland on Thursday (10/10). Tuesday Oct 15 they will host a triangular with 11-10 Logan View/Scribner-Snyder and 15-9 Fremont Bergan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.