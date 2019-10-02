The 7-5 Oakland-Craig Lady Knights hosted the Class C1 North Bend Central Lady Tigers who came into the game with an 8-5 record. The two teams had met in the NEN tournament with O-C falling one set to two. Tuesday, they took the Lady Tigers to the tie-breaking fifth set coming up short losing 2-3 for the match.
The Lady Knights opened the first set winning the serve and led 3-0 after Kennedy Benne finished serving. Josie Richards took O-C to a 6-1 lead. They held that lead until Mya Guzinski had a 6-point service run to put the Lady Knights in control 15-6. They held that until Guzinski served out the set with a service run to win 25-14.
The second set O-C’s Kennedy Benne led off the set serving a 4-point run. But North Bend Central put together several short runs to go up 10-6. NBC held that lead until Benne had a 4-point run to bring O-C within two 14-16. But the Lady Knights could not overtake NBC as the Lady Tigers took the second set 25-21 to even the match out at 1-1.
The third set O-C won the serve and Kennedy Benne led off with a 3-point service run to put O-C up 4-0. They led 6-1 when NBC put together a 3-point run to come back to within one 5-6. The two teams stayed even until Laryn Johnson came up and served a 5-point run to put the Lady Knights to a 17-11 lead. The Lady Tigers had a short run to bring the score to 21-22. O-C won the serve and Mya Guzinski served out the set for the 25-21 win and put O-C up 2-1.
The fourth set NBC jumped to a 4-0 lead. The Lady Knights had a problem getting any service runs started and dropped behind. After a few service runs by the Lady Tigers, North Bend took the set out 25-14 to tie the match at 2-2.
The fifth and tie breaking set to 15 started with O-C going up 2-0, then tied by NBC 2-2. The two teams went back and forth until with O-C leading 9-6, NBC had a 5-point run to go up 12-9. The Lady Knights could not recover from that and fell in the final set 12-15. North Bend Central survived the threat from the Lady Knights and won the match 3-2.
