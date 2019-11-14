The Oakland-Craig Lady Knights came into the 2019 season with a lot of excitement and looking forward to a good season. And it was not just a good season, it was an exceptional season with only a few inconsistencies. It was great enough to set a new school record in wins with 23 against 10 losses, some of which could have gone either way. They just missed qualifying for the state playoffs.
The Lady Knights had a new look with a lot of size on the team. They were led by two seniors, Kennedy Benne and Mya Guzinski. Kennedy Benne sat out her Junior season to recover from a knee injury during basketball season. She returned fully recovered and just as aggressive at the net as her sophomore year. They had a lot of returning size in sophomore Bailey Helzer 6’0”, juniors Makenna Pearson and Rheanna Paul both at 5’11”. Returning experience from juniors Ashten Rennerfeldt and Josie Richards and a new comer as the season progressed from the incoming freshmen class, Laryn Johnson, whose role became a serving specialist.
The Lady Knights started the season with a Jamboree scrimmage with Cedar Bluffs and convincingly defeated them in 3 straight sets in Oakland. That was followed up with a very impressive win over Howells-Dodge in three straight sets at Dodge. Their aggressiveness at the net was very impressive with several blocks at the net.
The O-C ladies followed those games with going 3-2 in the Northeast Nebraska Classic tournament in Wisner and took runner-up in the Silver Division.
They traveled to Wisner and lost the match to the to-be state runner-up in Class C2 state tournament, in 4 sets.
Their next action was in Albion at their annual tournament. Here they would meet some new competition. O-C came out and defeated Central City and Ord in two straight sets. That took them to the finals against #9 in Class C1 Columbus-Lake View, losing to them and ending as runner-up in the Boone Central tournament.
They went on to lose 2 of the next 3 games defeating Yutan in straight sets 3-0. They lost to 21-11 Humphrey/LHF in 4 sets (1-3) and to North Bend Central in 5 sets (2-3).
They followed that with a five-game winning streak defeating Arlington, GACC, Tekamah-Herman, Stanton and BRLD. They traveled to Clarkson to compete in their tournament. They took third in the tournament after defeating 18-13 Howells-Dodge in the opening round in 2 sets, lost to 30-2 Chambers/Wheeler Central in 2 sets, who went on to qualify for Class D1 state tournament. They then defeated 23-9 Cross County.
The Lady Knights went on to win their next 4 matches defeating 15-11 DC West, 10-20 West Point-Beemer, 9-22 Pender in 3 sets and 17-15 Logan View/Scribner-Snyder. They dropped a match to 28-11 and state runner-up in the Class D1 State tournament, in 3 sets (1-2).
O-C went on to the East Husker Conference tournament and traveled to Humphrey and defeated Twin River in the first round and defeated the host school Humphrey/LHF. Then in West Point the fell to North Bend Central. Then rebounded and defeated 17-15 Stanton for third place. They defeated 16-16 Clarkson/Leigh in 3 straight sets.
In sub-districts the Lady Knights came in with the 11th best power rating and defeated Cedar Bluffs in 3 straight sets with an impressive showing. But coming back the next night they did not have their best match and fell to the #1 seed 23-2 Mead in straight sets. Two teams, Wisner-Pilger and Arcadia/Loop City, overtook them in power ratings and edged the Lady Knights out by 0.04 of a point in power ratings of making it into the district championship. Both those teams went on to qualify to go to state.
The Lady Knights had nothing to hang their heads as they finished a spectacular 23-10 season. The OC ladies went were 7-6 to start the season and finished it 16-4 for the remainder of the season. They played 22 teams with winning records going 12-10 with them.
The two seniors for the Lady Knights, Kennedy Benne (3 years) and Mya Guzinski (4 years) finished their careers at Oakland-Craig in style with this great season. We have to say goodbye to these to great players who left it all on the court each game and played their hearts out as did all the Lady Knights throughout the season. Congratulations on an outstanding season and may they find success in the rest of the year in sports and in whatever they pursue after graduation.
