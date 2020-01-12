The #2 Oakland-Craig Lady Knights continue on undefeated at 11-0 after trouncing Omaha Nation Friday night 78-24 on the road. The Lady Knights tenacious defense has held 9 of their 11 opponents to 31 points or less this season as their offense averages 61 points a game.
The Lady Knights led at the end of the opening period 20-4. Kennedy Benne led the way with 9 first quarter points and Chaney Nelson had 7 points. The Lady Knights led 50-9 by halftime. They had running clock starting the 3rd quarter. The O-C ladies scored 20 points on a running clock to lead 70-22 as they rolled on to the 78-24 win.
The Lady Knights shot 57% (26 of 46) in 2-pointers, 44% (4 of 9) in 3-pointers but only 52% (14 of 27) at the line. The team had 12 turnovers for the game. They had 25 steals for the game and 20 assists.
Kennedy Benne led the team with 27 points, hitting 8 of 11 in 2-pointers, 2 for 2 in 3-pointers and 5 for 7 at the line. Chaney Nelson had 20 points, hitting 8 of 11 in 2-pointers, 1 for 2 in 3-pointers and 1 for 1 at the line. Sydney Guzinski had 12 points, hitting 4 for 4 in 2-pointers, 1 for 2 in 3-pointers and 1 for 3 at the line. Edie Anderson had 8 points, hitting 3 for 3 in 2-pointers and 2 for 4 at the line. Other scorers were Sadie Nelson with 4 points, Jeannina Blahak had 3, Mya Guzinski 2 and Laryn Johnson with one point.
Jeannina Blahak led the team with 6 rebounds followed by Kennedy Benne with 5 and Sydney Guzinski with 4 rebounds. Kennedy Benne led the team with 5 assists, followed by Mya Guzinski and Sadie Nelson with 4 assists each, and Sydney Guzinski with 3 assists. Mya Guzinski led the team with 6 steals followed by Edie Anderson with 5, Sydney Guzinski with 4, Kennedy Benne and Sadie Nelson with 3 steals each. Jeannina Blahak had a blocked shot, her 21st of the season. Mya Guzinski had 12 deflections followed by Chaney Nelson with 11, Sydney Guzinski and Edie Anderson with 10 deflections each.
The Lady Knights next action will be Friday, January 10 when they host 2-8 Stanton with JV games staring at 4:30 followed by the varsity game at 6:00. Then they hit the road to play 5-4 Elmwood Murdock at Murdock on Saturday, January 11 with the JV games staring at 1:30 followed by the varsity games at approximately 3:00.
