The Oakland-Craig Lady Knights volleyball team continues to play well. They rolled over Wisner=Pilger last Tuesday and took runner-up in the Boone Central tournament extending their record to 8-2 on the season.
Vs. Wisner-Pilger
Wisner-Pilger 21-18-22 0
Oakland-Craig 25-25-25 3
The Wisner-Pilger Lady Gators opened the first set going up 3-0. Laryn Johnson’s serving brought O-C back to a tie. The Lady Gators went up 8-4. Maycie Johnson had a 4-point run to put O-C up 11-9. Ashten Rennerfeldt had an 8-point run to put O-C up 22-11. Wisner Pilger had some short runs to come back 20 21-24, when a Bailey Helzer kill gave O-C the set win.
The second set O-C took the lead from the start. They had no big runs but gradually pulled away to take the second set 25-18.
The Lady Gators made a run to stay alive in the third set jumping up 5-1. Short runs by Bailey Helzer and Shea Johnson brought O-C back to tie the set 9-9. Wisner-Pilger pulled ahead 15-12 when Bailey Helzer had a 5-point run to put O-C up 19-16. Wisner-Pilger tied the set 21-21 when Ashten Rennerfeldt came up and served out the set for the 25-22 win and match win 3-0.
Bailey Helzer led the Lady Knights with 39 attacks at the net with 21 kills, a 53.8% kill rate. Maycie Johnson had 19 attacks with 3 kills, Makenna Pearson had 17 attacks with 6 kills, Ashten Rennerfeldt had 15 attacks with 5 kills, Josie Richards had 14 attacks with 3 kills and Shea Johnson had 9 attacks with 2 kills.
Bailey Helzer had 2 blocks including one solo. Josie Richards, Maycie Johnson, Ashten Rennerfeldt and Makenna Pearson each had an assisted block. Bailey Helzer had 14 digs to lead the team followed by Shea Johnson with 11, Maycie and Laryn Johnson each had 8 digs. Josie Richards had 6 digs and Ashten Rennerfeldt had 5 digs. Ashten Rennerfeldt led the team with 18 serve receives and Maycie Johnson had 13 serve receives.
The O-C team had 92.2% serving efficiency compared to 85.2% for Wisner-Pilger. Ashten Rennerfeldt was flawless on serves going 20 for 20 with 5 ace serves. Bailey Helzer was 14 of 15 with 4 aces serves, Laryn Johnson was 13 for 13, Maycie Johnson was 10 for 10, Josie Richards was 6 of 7 and Shea Johnson was 5 of 8 in serves. Josie Richards had 29 set assists.
Boone Central Tournament
The Lady Knights were runner-up in the Boone Central Tournament last Year. They repeated runner-up with a loss to Columbus Lakeview, the same team they lost to last year. Columbus Lakeview have an 8-1 record on the season with their only loss to Norfolk Catholic.
Vs. Boone Central
O-C 2527-25 2
BC/NG 12-29-8 1
The O-C ladies faced the tourney sponsors Boone Central in the opening game of the tournament.
The Lady Knights took an early lead and a 3-point run by Shea Johnson put O-C up 11-6Laryn Johnson had a 5-point run and the Lady Knights had control of the set 18-8. A short run by Josie Richards put O-C up 21-9 as O-C glided out for the 25-12 set win.
The second set the Boone Central turned it up a notch going up on O-C 6-1. Josie Richards had a 5-point run to put O-C up 7-6. They expanded that to 12-8. Boone Central had a couple short runs to go up 21-18. Bailey Helzer had a 3-point run to put O-C up 22-21. Boone Central got to set point with a lead of 24-22. The Lady Knights were not going to give up as Maycie Johnson served the tying point at 24-24. The two teams battled back and forth as Boone Central was able to finally take the set 29-27.
But the Lady Knights got serious in the third set as Ashten Rennerfeldt put O-C in control with a 9-point service run. Josie Richards had a 4-point run to put O-C up 15-2. The O-C ladies continued to lead big until Laryn Johnson ended the set with an ace serve giving O-C a 25-8 set win and a 2-1 match win to advance to the semifinals. Boone Central went to the other side of the brackets and ended up taking 5th place.
Bailey Helzer led the team with 41 attacks on the net with 17 kills. Ashten Rennerfeldt had 15 attacks with 6 kills, Makenna Pearson had 11 attacks with 5 kills, Shea Johnson had 10 attacks with 2 kills and Maycie Johnson had 9 attacks with 2 kills.
The team had 9 blocks at the net. Makenna Pearson led the team with 5 blocks, one solo. Bailey Helzer had 4 block assists, Josie Richards, Maycie Johnson, and Ashten Rennerfeldt each had 2 block assists and Shea Johnson had one block assist.
Ashten Rennerfeldt and Shea Johnson led the team with 10 digs and Ashten Rennerfeldt had 8 digs. Rennerfeldt had 19 serve receives followed by Maycie Johnson with 9, Bailey Helzer had 7 and Laryn Johnson had 6 serve receives.
The team was 89.6% efficient in serves. Josie Richards was 18 for 18 in serves with 6 ace serves. Ashten Rennerfeldt was 15 of 17, Laryn Johnson was 11 of 14, Maycie Johnson was 10 of 11, Bailey Helzer was 7 of 9 and Shea Johnson was 8 for 8 in serves. Josie Richards had 25 set assists.
Vs. Ord
Ord 24-15 0
O-C 26-25 2
The Lady Knights faced Ord in the semifinals. There was never a big leader in the opening set. O-C got to set point first leading 24-21. Ord tied that at 24-24. But the Lady Knights won the serve and Laryn Johnson served an ace to win the set 26-24.
The second set O-C took no prisoners as Josie Richards had a 7-point run to put O-C up 9-1. Ord battled back to 7-10. But a 3-point run by Maycie Johnson and a 4-point service run by Shea Johnson put O-C up 19-10. O-C glided out with Josie Richards serving the winning point to take the set 25-15.
Bailey Helzer once again led the team with 25 attacks with 8 kills. Ashten Rennerfeldt followed with 15 attacks and 6 kills and Makenna Pearson had 12 attacks with 4 kills. Makenna Pearson and Shea Johnson each had 2 block assists, Maycie Johnson and Ashten Rennerfeldt each had one block assist.
Ashten Rennerfeldt led the team with 10 digs followed by Josie Richards with 7, Maycie Johnson with 6, Bailey Helzer with 5, Shea Johnson and Laryn Johnson each had 4 digs. Ashten Rennerfeldt had 13 serve receives, Bailey Helzer had 10 and Maycie Johnson had 7 serve receives.
The team was 92% efficient in serves. Josie Richards was 11 of 12 in serves with one ace serve, Maycie Johnson was 9 for 9 with 4 ace serves, Shea Johnson was 7 for 7, Bailey Helzer was 6 of 7 with an ace serve, Ashten Rennerfeldt was 6 for 6 and Laryn Johnson was 6 of 8 with 2 ace serves.
Vs. Columbus Lakeview
CLV 25-25 2
OC 16-20 0
The Lady Knights faced Columbus Lakeview for the second year in a row in the tournament championship. Columbus Lakeview took charge from the start going up 4-0 as they rolled to a 25-16 first set win.
The second set O-C battled hard and kept the set close with neither team getting much in runs and they battle to the end with the Lady Knights coming up short 20-25 as they lost their second game of the season 0-2.
Bailey Helzer led the team with 30 attacks with 13 kills. Ashten Rennerfeldt had 10 attacks, Maycie Johnson had 9 attacks with one kill, Shea Johnson had 9 attacks with 3 kills, Josie Richards had 8 attacks with one kill and Makenna Pearson had 4 attacks with one kill. Makenna Pearson had 2 blocks (one solo), Shea Johnson and Josie Richards each had 2 block assists, Bailey Helzer and Maycie Johnson each had a block assist.
Shea Johnson led the team with 7 digs, Ashten Rennerfeldt had 6 digs, Laryn Johnson and Bailey Helzer each had 5, Josie Richards and Maycie Johnson each had 4 digs. Ashten Rennerfeldt had 22 serve receives and Maycie Johnson had 15.
The Lady Knights had 91.9% serving efficiency with 3 serving errors. Lakeview had 93% serving efficiency with 3 service errors. Maycie Johnson was 8 for 8 in serves, Laryn Johnson was 7 of 8 with a service ace, Bailey Helzer was 7 of 8, Ashten Rennerfeldt was5 for 5, Josie Richards was 4 of 5 and Shea Johnson was 3 for 3. Josie Richards had 17 set assists.
Next
The Lady Knights will travel to Humphrey with their 8-2 record on Tuesday (9/15) to take on the Humphrey/LHF Lady Bulldogs (2-4). Thursday they will host #1 in C1 Wahoo (7-0) with C-team starting at 5:30. On Tuesday (9/22) O-C will travel to North Bend to take on the Lady Tigers (6-4).
