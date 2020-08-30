The Oakland-Craig Lady Knights traveled to Cedar Bluffs for the kickoff Jamboree scrimmage game. They started out on fire but ended having to play a set 5 to come home with a win.
The Lady Knights came out strong with Ashten Rennerfeldt leading off with a 3-point run followed by another 3-point run by Laryn Johnson. Bailey Helzer came up and served a 6-point run including 4 ace serves to put O-C up 17-4. Ashten Rennerfeldt had a late run of 4-points to put O-C up 24-9 as they took the first set 25-13.
In set 2, O-C started out good again with Ashten Rennerfeldt's 6-point run. But Cedar Bluffs had several short runs to come back tying it up at 11-11. They continued with a couple 3-point runs to go up over the Lady Knights 20-14. Bailey Helzer made a 3 point run to bring O-C to 18-20. But a 3-point run by Cedar Bluffs was a back breaker as they took the second set 25-20.
The third set Cedar Bluffs started out serving. Laryn Johnson had a 2-point run to put O-C up 3-2. The two teams exchanged runs as the lead held. Then Bailey Helzer had a 3-point serve to go up 10-6. Short runs by Maycie Johnson and Ashten Rennerfeldt put O-C up 17-10. Cedar Bluffs tried a comeback with a 3-point run to come to 15-18. But short runs by Josie Richards and Bailey Helzer put O-C to the brink of winning the set, 24-16. O-C took the win on a Cedar Bluffs service error.
The Lady Knights came out with both teams alternating scores. Finally, Ashten Rennerfeldt had a 3-point run to put the Lady Knights up 14-9. But several short runs by Cedar Bluffs took them on the 25-19 set win to tie the match at 2-2 forcing a 5th set.
Laryn Johnson had a short run early in the tie-breaking set put O-C up 5-1. Some help from Josie Richards and Bailey Helzer put O-C up 10-3. O-C maintained the lead and took the set 15-11 to go home with the 3-2 victory.
Some game stats were as follows: Ashten Rennerfeldt was 16 of 19 serving with 2 ace serves with 84.2% serving efficiency, 21 attacks at the net with 8 kills , 21 serve receives and 11 digs; Bailey Helzer was 21 of 24 serving with 7 aces, with and 87.5% serving efficiency, 48 attacks at the net with 17 kills, 2 block assists, 22 serve receives, 2 digs and 5 assists.
Josie Richards was 19 of 20 serving with 2 ace serves, 95% serving proficiency, 6 attacks at the net with 3 kills, 2 block assists, 28 assists and 10 digs; Laryn Johnson was 20 of 23 in serves with 3 ace serves, 87% serving efficiency, 11 serve receives and 4 digs; Maycie Johnson was 9 of 10 in serves, one ace serve, 1 block assist and 4 digs; Shea Johnson was 7 of 8 serving, 87.5% serving efficiency, 11 attacks at the net with 3 kills and 4 digs; Makenna Pearson had 15 attacks at the net with 3 kills and one block assist.
Next up for the Lady Knights will be hosting Howells-Dodge on Thursday night. Then they have a week off and play in the NEN Tournament on Thursday (9/3) in Pender. Their first opponent will be Wakefield at 6:30 followed by Pender at 7:30. Saturday (9/5) the gold and silver divisions will play at Wisner and bronze in Pender. Games start Saturday at 8:30.
